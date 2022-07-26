What to expect from the next Cookie Run: Kingdom update?

Cookie Run: Kingdom developers have kept fans engaged since its release with constant updates to the game, adding new content every month.

The next update to the game is one of the most anticipated ones given the recently announced collaboration between Disney and Devsisters (CRK's developers). Fans will get to see their favorite Disney characters as playable Cookies in the new collaboration.

Read on to find out more about this collab and all the new additions being made to the sweetest RPG on the Play Store.

August 2022 Cookie Run: Kingdom update: All you need to know

A lot is not known about the exact nature of the collaboration, but the developers have confirmed that a host of Disney characters are to be expected.

The initial announcement showed a Cookie Cutter shaped like Mickey Mouse, and subsequent tweets on the Cookie Run: Kingdom handle have hinted at characters based on Donald Duck, Aladdin & Jasmine, Cindrella and Mulan.

Given that a large chunk of information about this collaboration has already been confirmed, most of the discussion around this is centered around concerns as to how Devsisters will make these Cookies available to players.

In Cookie Run: Kingdom's collaboration with SEGA, the special Cookies were available via a special limited-time event, post whose closure those Cookies became unavailable.

Players and content creators have expressed discontent with this method on many occasions, and are hoping they don't see a repeat of the same.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN



What's going on in the Cookie Kingdom? 🧐

#Comingsoon [BREAKING NEWS] A very peculiar Cookie Cutter has been discovered!What's going on in the Cookie Kingdom? 🧐 [BREAKING NEWS] A very peculiar Cookie Cutter has been discovered! 👀What's going on in the Cookie Kingdom? 🧐#Comingsoon https://t.co/fRqPQ0PZap

Another confirmed big addition to Cookie Run: Kingdom via the next update will be Cream Unicorn Cookie. A popular character in CRK's parent game OvenBreak, Cream Unicorn is going to be a part of the "Healing" class.

Fans have been discussing how this new Healer will match up against Cotton Cookie, given that both share a similar "healing+DMG dealer" ability.

Cream Unicorn's leaked skill description from May has become a major focal point of this discussion, with players discussing the possible impact this new Cookie might have on the meta.

Given the growing number of Cookie Run: Kingdom players preferring Summoner comps, a new Cookie which amps up Cotton's numbers will be very much in demand.

Possible additions of Magic Candies for more Cookies, and many balance changes are also being rumored as being part of the next update. Vampire Cookie's DMG rating going above 2000% has led to one of the biggest demands for a nerf, which might be addressed.

The exact time and date of the next update's release is not known at the time of writing, but a Cookie Promotion event with a larger than usual timeline has prompted speculation that the next update will be released soon after the event's completion.

The event is scheduled to end on July 28, and with the hype for this packed update nearing its peak, it is very possible that developers might expedite its release.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far