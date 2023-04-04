When is Kouign Amann Cookie coming to Cookie Run: Kingdom?

When Cookie Run: Kingdom players first got a glimpse of Stardust Cookie as an NPC in the final stages of Episode 16, they clamored for his release, with the developers giving in to the demand soon enough. A similar case is in the works, with sources indicating that Kouign Amann will be released in the upcoming update.

@CRKNews 23 published a tweet with a potential Cookie release poster, giving a few basic facts about the new addition and other likely releases in the upcoming update.

What do we know about Kouign Amann's Cookie Run: Kingdom release so far?

Even before the leaks attached above were released, there was considerable chatter in the community about the next Cookie to be released being Kouign Amann (pronounced: queen-a-mahn). This is because she is the one representing the "Creme Knights" school in the Triple Cone Cup.

The other two representatives, Capsaicin (for Scovilla) and Prune Juice (for Parfaedia), have already been released in the last update. So, it is a natural step that the next update contains the representative for the third school.

Kouign can also be seen in the Cookie Run: Kingdom trailer for the Triple Cone Cup between Capsaicin and Prune Juice, as shown below:

Kouign Amann in the middle, indicated by arrow (Image via Cookie Run: Kingdom/YouTube)

The release poster is yet to be confirmed by official sources or supported by further leaks of the same tone. However, the release date mentioned in the poster, April 19/20, 2023, is supported by the fact that both the Romance Kingdom and the Squirrel Shop events will end around those days, depending on a player's region.

This will be consistent with Cookie Run: Kingdom updates following the conclusion of significant events.

The Epic categorization is most likely accurate, given that two Super Epic Cookies have been released in the last two updates, Stardust and Capsaicin. Kouign belonging to the Charge class would be unusual given the recent release of Capsaicin and Milky Way.

CRKNews @CRKNews__23 Her class is quite ambiguous; Charge is the default class given to Cookies in the data and the skill could easily fit a Defense too -Cil Her class is quite ambiguous; Charge is the default class given to Cookies in the data and the skill could easily fit a Defense too -Cil

Many Cookie Run: Kingdom fans are also asserting that Kouign Amann may belong in the Defense class based on the pointers shared in the leaks, which are listed below:

ATK SPD buff with normal ATK

Transformation (akin to Werewolf Cookie's skill)

15 Second Cooldown (1 sec starting CD)

Priority with Financier Cookie Shield (like Clotted Cream)

Light Class

The primary descriptor of the Cookie's skill we have right now is similar to Werewolf's ability. As such, the latter being a Charge character does support the leaked poster's Charge Cookie categorization for Kouign Amann.

Players may anticipate additional details on the new Cookie and other information in the upcoming update a few days before it in the in-game news area. The release date for the next update is all but officially announced as April 19/20.

Cookie Run: Kingdom players can track this space for all the latest news.

