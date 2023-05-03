The release of Respawn's second Star Wars Jedi title, Jedi Survivor, has been interesting, to say the least. While the game has gone from a "Mostly Negative" to a "Mixed" rating on Steam, fans are quite pleased with its narrative and gameplay. After playing through the 30-hour-long campaign across a galaxy far, far away, many are wondering what comes next. Will there be a third Star Wars Jedi game after Fallen Order and Survivor?

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment are yet to confirm any sequel to Jedi Survivor. However, given the circumstances, a third game is bound to happen.

EA Star Wars @EAStarWars



stopped by to give @CameronMonaghan a few pointers in his role as Cal Kestis! 🫴



- Available April 28 Let the Jedi Coaching Sessions begin! @MarkHamill stopped by to give @CameronMonaghan a few pointers in his role as Cal Kestis! 🫴 #StarWarsJediSurvivor - Available April 28 Let the Jedi Coaching Sessions begin! @MarkHamill stopped by to give @CameronMonaghan a few pointers in his role as Cal Kestis! 🫴#StarWarsJediSurvivor - Available April 28 https://t.co/vBInjBfNcd

While Jedi Survivor's performance isn't exactly what fans were hoping for, it's undeniable that the game on its own is quite a success, following up on Fallen Order with another hit in Survivor. Narratively, the title leaves the door open for Cal and BD-1's future adventures, with him having access to a planet hidden from the Empire.

The director of Star Wars Jedi Survivor has also expressed his interest in making a third title, telling IGN:

"I always wanted to see this as a trilogy"

All in all, a third Star Wars Jedi game is seemingly confirmed, but it may be a while before players can see it.

Star Wars Jedi 3 expected release date and story timeline

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order was released in 2019, and work on the sequel Jedi Survivor began soon after. The game was released in 2023, netting a total of around three to four years of development. Going by that metric, even if development on the third Star Wars Jedi game starts right away, it will be at least 2026 or 2027 before it is released.

However, considering that the development team is occupied with fixing the performance of Jedi Survivor and that it may take some time before EA officially greenlights the third game, it might be a while before development begins. Furthermore, given the experience with Jedi Survivor, Respawn is bound to take longer for QA testing.

Survivor expanded over the foundation laid by Fallen Order with massive open sandboxes and deeper combat. The third game is bound to expand on Survivor, resulting in a longer development cycle. Adding in all of the variable factors, the title could easily be set for a 2028 or later release date, resulting in more than five years between the titles.

Fallen Order was set five years after the events of Revenge of the Sith and Order 66 in 14BBY (before the Battle of Yavin in A New Hope). Survivor moved the Jedi timeline by five more years, to 9BBY or 10 years after Order 66. If the third game is to follow a similar time jump, it will be set right before or after the events of the original trilogy.

With Cal and BD-1 moving to a New Republic timeline with the third game, it would perfectly set up actor Cameron Monaghan to make a live-action Cal Kestis debut, perhaps in Dave Faloni's upcoming Heir to the Empire movie, culminating in Clone Wars, Rebels, The Mandalorian, and Ashoka with Star Wars Jedi.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes