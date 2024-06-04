Wonder Woman game is reportedly in a troubled state

Monolith Productions' ambitious, open-world Wonder Woman game is in a troubled development state right now, according to a recent rumor. It comes from an industry insider who disclosed the shocking update on the AAA title during a podcast episode on YouTube. WB Games' Wonder Woman was initially announced in late 2021. Since then, there's been no update on its production yet.

Based on the developer's description, the Wonder Woman game is set to follow a Nemesis system. It will allow players to forge deep connections with both enemies as well as allies while progressing from being a heroic fighter to a proven leader.

Note: Players are advised to take early rumors, leaks, and speculations with a grain of salt.

Monolith's AAA Wonder Woman game development is "troubled", claims insider

Kinda Funny Games' Greg Miller was recently talking about his predictions for upcoming titles. In the latest podcast episode alongside other co-hosts, Miller disclosed a crucial detail on the development of Wonder Woman AAA game from Monolith Productions. He said:

Trending

"I have talked to an insider who was like "this game's troubled". That's it. That's all I'll say. I think it's not where they want it to be. I don't think it's ready for prime time."

Per Miller, he received the update of a "troubled" development state from his source who happens to be an insider.

One can't deny the situation of there being no actual news from Warner Bros. Games on Wonder Woman in almost the last three years. Apart from an announcement teaser trailer, there's been technically nothing so far.

A still from Wonder Woman by Monolith Productions (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Last year, in a report, WB Games clarified that the Wonder Woman game would not be a live-service title following rumors on the internet that suggested otherwise.

It will be interesting to see if there will be any major news on the Wonder Woman game before the end of this year.

For more news and the latest updates on Wonder Woman and other titles from Warner Bros. Games, keep following Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback