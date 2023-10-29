Xbox is rumored to be building its own mobile app store after Activision Blizzard merger

After finally getting the global green light from regulators, Xbox is apparently building its mobile app store as it prepares to complete its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The recent rumors have appeared from reliable leaker Reporters on Duty, who has given a healthy amount of details about the project in development. While the mobile app store will be focused on first-party games, it could also include popular titles like Fortnite.

Xbox is not only investing heavily in PC and console gaming, but the new deal involves some ambitious mobile projects as well. Once the takeover is complete, Microsoft's gaming division will own titles like Candy Crush, and there are more coming in the future as well.

Expected Xbox mobile app store release date

Tonight's rumors suggest that all the plans being made by Xbox are still in their early days. The rumors also point to a 2024 release date for the mobile app store, but a specific window hasn't been provided yet. It makes sense since it's quite clear that all the developments will depend heavily on when the Activision Blizzard deal comes to a close.

Expand Tweet

It makes plenty of sense for Xbox to explore the possibility of making its mobile app store. The Activision Blizzard deal also includes massive projects like Warzone Mobile, which is set to launch in spring 2024.

Moreover, this could also create a great chance for Epic to finally provide a valid way for mobile players to download Fortnite. The popular battle royale is already playable via the cloud gaming app, so a future tie-up between them and Epic seems quite possible.

Further rumors suggest that third-party apps will also exist on the market app. The developers will reportedly have the option to use their payment system, which isn't the case with Google and Apple's respective Play stores. This will translate into lower prices for in-app purchases, benefiting both the developers and gamers alike.

There's also a chance for Xbox to offer its cloud gaming services via the mobile app store. It's currently available in limited regions in a beta state, and a full-scale release is expected sometime in the future.

While the entire matter is yet to be confirmed by Microsoft, investing in its app store market seems justified, given the kind of ambitions it has for its gaming investments.