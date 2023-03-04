How to play Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming? System requirements, setup guide, and more

Playing Fortnite with the help of Xbox Cloud Gaming is one of the best workarounds for those who can't enjoy the game on their mobile devices. As there have been several disagreements between Epic Games and Apple, this has led to the latter banning the game on their devices. It was added to the existing list of devices that never gained access to the game in the first place, but there's a convenient workaround to this.

This is only possible thanks to a partnership agreement between Epic and Xbox, which was signed earlier in 2022. It enables gamers to enjoy the popular title without depending on the native app. Furthermore, cloud gaming reduces the reliance on device specifications due to how it works.

However, setting Fortnite up for Xbox Cloud Gaming can be troublesome for those who aren't familiar with it. First-timers will most likely have difficulties with this process as there's no installation of any app per se. They can easily play the game using the streaming service by following the steps mentioned in the next section.

Playing Fortnite with the help of Xbox Cloud Gaming bypasses all restrictions on the original application

In general, there can be several restrictions on the Fortnite app on mobile devices. This could be due to the operating system in question, or simply due to the device's specifications. With the help of Xbox Cloud Gaming, all such restrictions go away.

First off, your main task is to set up the game in the proper fashion:

You'll need a browser to run the game. Xbox Cloud Gaming typically streams the game, and a browser is necessary for it.

Additionally, you'll need a Xbox gaming account. After you've created one, get it verified. If you already have a verified account, simply sign into it.

Do note that you won't need an Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Live subscription for this, so not having either of them won't be a problem.

Go to the Xbox Cloud Gaming website, which will show a list of all available games on the service.

Select Fortnite.

The following page will once again ask you to sign in, and then load the game on your browser.

You'll have to create a new Epic Games account, or sign in to your existing one.

Once the final step is done, you can now play the game just like you do with the direct application on any platform.

It's worth noting that the option to play Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming is available on PC, and that the steps are the same as mentioned above. However, this option is generally meant for mobile devices that may not have access to the game's application in the first place.

List of available devices

Epic Games has an official list of all the mobile devices that can support its game to run on cloud gaming.

iPhones

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPads

iPad Air (3rd Gen)

iPad Air (4th Gen)

iPad Pro 11 2nd Gen

iPad Mini 5th Gen

iPad 8th Gen

Windows devices

Surface Go

Surface Go 2

Surface Pro 6

Surface Pro X

Surface Pro 7+

Surface Laptop

Surface Laptop 3

Surface Book 2

Android

No specific device, but the service is offered to the operating system itself.

For PCs, the requirements are negligible if you want to stream the game, and it should work on any operating Windows device.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

