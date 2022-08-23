How to access Xbox Cloud Gaming on Samsung Smart TV

Samsung and Xbox recently collaborated to bring cloud-based gaming to Samsung Smart TVs. On June 9, Xbox announced that Game Pass users in 27 countries would have access to cloud gaming from June 30.

Gaming has come a long way, especially in the past two decades, with technological advancements enabling gamers to play the latest titles without the need for a console or a PC.

Users with a smart TV only need a Bluetooth gaming controller as well as a fast and stable internet connection to play all the latest games.

Step-by-step guide to playing Xbox games on Samsung Smart TVs

Step 1

Access the Samsung Gaming Hub from the dashboard, where you can find the Xbox app.

Step 2

Open the Xbox app and log in to your Microsoft account. Ensure that you have subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate using this account. If you are not part of the membership, you can join with a starting price of $1.

Step 3

Connect your Bluetooth gaming controllers, such as the Xbox Wireless Controller, Elite Series 2 Controller, or even the PlayStation DualSense. You can play all the available games on the Game Pass. As the service supports all Bluetooth controllers, any third-party controller with a standard layout will work just fine, and you do not need to buy a first-party Xbox controller.

Cloud gaming is seamless, even without a dedicated console

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will have instant access to over 100 games with the use of cloud-based gaming. Users can make the most of their Samsung Smart TVs just by downloading an app (provided their TV is a 2022 model). Even if you do not own a console or a PC, creating an Xbox account and buying a Game Pass subscription will enable you to play games instantly.

The cloud-based Xbox gaming service is currently only available on the latest Samsung Smart TVs. Xbox aims to partner with other TV manufacturers in the near future so that they can provide a seamless service to a larger number of people.

Users will need to check whether their country is on the list of 27 currently supported countries or else the service will not work.

Xbox @Xbox Game with the Xbox app on your Samsung 2022 Smart TV, no console required

🌥 Cloud gaming in more places than ever

PC optimization

New customization options in Xbox Design Lab



Check out how your gaming experience is going places: Game with the Xbox app on your Samsung 2022 Smart TV, no console required🌥 Cloud gaming in more places than everPC optimizationNew customization options in Xbox Design LabCheck out how your gaming experience is going places: xbx.lv/39duTPl 📺 Game with the Xbox app on your Samsung 2022 Smart TV, no console required🌥 Cloud gaming in more places than ever💻 PC optimization🎮 New customization options in Xbox Design LabCheck out how your gaming experience is going places: xbx.lv/39duTPl https://t.co/POlcHe2KUb

To make the most of gaming on your Smart TV, ensure that it is connected to the router via a LAN cable to minimize lag and make the internet speed faster and more consistent. As the game is being streamed, a fast internet connection with a download and upload speed of up to 20 Mbps is recommended.

Microsoft previously stated that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members would soon be able to play games they already own or have purchased even if they are not available in the Game Pass library. The company believed the move would make cloud-based gaming more viable and normalized.

The feature was supposed to roll out in 2020, but it never happened. Fortunately, according to Microsoft, users can expect it to be available later this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh