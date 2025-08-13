Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 banners leak: New characters and reruns

By Akash Paul
Modified Aug 13, 2025 18:28 GMT
Image showing Proxy siblings from Zenless Zone Zero
This article discusses the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 banners leaks (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update is set to feature two new characters from Obol Squad. Both Orphie and Seed are confirmed to be featured in the next patch via the latest drip marketing campaign. Banner leaks shared by Leifa, a credible third-party source, further show the rerun characters and whom they will accompany in version 2.2.

This article further explores the recent ZZZ 2.2 banner leaks and the featured agents.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are highly subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 banner characters and reruns, leaked

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 drip marketing campaign has officially teased Orphie and Seed, confirming their arrival in the next patch. They will join the leagues of Soldier 0 Anby and Trigger as playable Obol Squad members. If the leaks from Leifa prove true, there will be two rerun characters featured in the version 2.2 banner, alongside the new units.

Here are all the version 2.2 characters, based on Leifa’s speculation:

  • Seed (Electric, Attack) + Trigger (Electric, Stun)
  • Orphie & Magus (Fire, Attack) + Evelyn (Fire, Attack)
While the drip marketing confirmed Seed and Orphie’s attributes and fighting style, we have yet to know their rarities. They will presumably be S-Rank agents, so players must save their resources if they intend to summon them. Based on the official reveal order, Seed could be available during Phase 1 of version 2.2.

Orphie will likely be featured in the second phase of the patch. The ZZZ 2.2 update is expected to launch globally on September 4, 2025, with the conclusion of Alice's banner in version 2.1. Rovers will learn more details about the banner and patch in the upcoming special program.

Fans will certainly want to get either Seed or Orphie from the upcoming patch, as they will presumably be DPS units. From the rerun agent, Trigger is a viable option to get, as she has the best kit as a Stun agent. She will also benefit the new characters in some way or another, given that she is also an Obol Squad faction member.

