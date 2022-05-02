"Runs parallel to the main story" Dying Light 2 head designer confirms the arrival of first major DLC

Dying Light 2: Stay Human appears to be gearing up for some much-anticipated upgrades. As one of the most awaited action-adventure zombie games of this generation, Techland appears to be working hard to improve on what is regarded as a solid sequel that falls short in key aspects, most notably the primary plot.

Many fans have been asking for more content, and the creators have now revealed more information regarding the impending DLC. Tymon Smektaa, Dying Light 2's lead designer, said in a new interview with WCCFTech that the very first major DLC Techland is presently working on would come alongside the game's core plot.

As per the interview, gamers will be able to begin the new content "right after Aiden arrives in The City," and the DLC will focus on a specific location outside of Villedor's boundaries. Nothing further regarding the plot of this DLC has been said, although there have been a lot of rumors.

Smektaa claims that no one's assumptions and speculations about the DLC seem even remotely true compared to what's being worked on. Techland had indicated that the Dying Light 2 DLC would surprise fans, and Smektaa has confirmed this.

It's unclear what the company has in store, but many fans who have been following the game's development will be eager to find out. The additional content is currently expected to be released in June.

The game recently received a tremendous update that included a New Game Plus feature as well as a new mission. Fans can expect many more twists from the team, according to Smektaa.

Although Techland has begun development on a major project, there is still a lot of love for this game in the studio. When asked if there were plans to alter the weapon system in the sequel, the designer answered yes, which might make things even more interesting.

The game has already established itself as a success. With over five million copies sold in its first month, the game has proven to be a successful follow-up to the 2015 title. While it generally garnered positive reviews, there are enough people who love the game for the creators to continue adding new features and adjustments.

Techland’s recently revealed patch 1.3.0 received positive reviews from the gaming community. Apart from letting players rediscover the pleasures of zombie fighting, patch 1.3 fixes several gameplay issues that were affecting the Dying Light 2 experience.

The patch also includes a slew of adjustments for the game's UI, missions, general gameplay, fixes for previously unpleasant technical problems, and enhanced co-op functionality.

Edited by Danyal Arabi