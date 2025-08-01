Rust Mobile official reveal: Features and more explored

Level Infinite has officially announced Rust Mobile, which will bring the hit survival title to mobile devices. This announcement was also accompanied by an official reveal video on YouTube, which showed that the mobile version retains the same formula that made it hugely successful on PC. Moreover, the developers have also made accommodations for a hands-on demo at the gamescom 2025, taking place from August 20 to August 24, 2025.
Rust Mobile can be truly revolutionary, since not many games of this mettle exist in the mobile gaming category. That said, this article will explore everything that you need to know about the upcoming mobile game.
Rust Mobile brings the familiar elements to a mobile gaming environment
Although Rust Mobile is developed by Level Infinite, they are under official license from Facepunch Studios, the developers of the original PC game. As such, the mobile variant retains all of the core mechanics, which have also been shown in the reveal trailer of the mobile version.
Since it will be very similar to the original title, Rust Mobile is an FPS survival shooter title with ample PvP content. The game is a true sandbox, where you will need to scavenge, craft, build, raid, and also tackle environmental hazards. Owing to this sandbox nature, you can play the game at your own pace without dedicating to one fixed playstyle at all times.
While a majority of Rust Mobile will be the same as its PC version, the UI is drastically different to accommodate touch-screen UI elements. That said, these do not aim to clutter your screen, and are more friendly to mobile gamers new and old alike.
Rust Mobile at gamescom 2025
If you are planning to attend the gamescom 2025 in Cologne, you will also be able to try Rust Mobile first-hand. The developers will be hauled in at Hall 6.1, Booth C-051g from August 20 to August 24, 2025, where all players are invited to come and play the game. You might also get some exclusive products like posters and other merchandise if you are lucky enough.
A release date for Rust Mobile has not been declared as of now, but you can pre-register now by heading to their official website.
