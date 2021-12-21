“Said I wasn’t gonna survive long”: Twitch streamer SovietWomble’s Project Zomboid playthrough ends sooner than expected

Twitch streamer SovietWomble's first attempt at Project Zomboid didn't last very long as he suffered a quick death at the hands of zombies in his home.

The hit Zombie Survival RPG title puts players in the shoes of a survivor in a post-apocalyptic zombie-infested world, and while the streamer started out great, it didn't take long for the creatures to overwhelm him.

SovietWomble predicts his own end seconds before being overrun by zombies in Project Zomboid

In a recent stream, SovietWomble tried out Project Zomboid, and gave some great first reviews. For the longest time, viewers have seen him play games such as Team Fortress 2, Minecraft and many more. Suffice to say, they seemed to have enjoyed his playthrough.

In his first attempt, he tried changing some of the traits of his in-game character. While there were a lot of customizations available, he didn't look much into it as he never believed in his chances of survival.

"I'll leave all this as default for now, I'm not expecting to survive very long anyway."

However, SovietWomble wouldn't have foreseen his abrupt death because as soon as he left the customization screen, he returned to a home overrun by zombies.

While the Twitch streamer tried his best to escape, he couldn't save his character. In the end, it was too much to handle, and in true SovietWomble fashion, he eventually accepted his inevitable doom.

"Well I said I wasn't going to survive long."

SovietWomble meets with an even funnier end in his next attempt at Project Zomboid

While fans roared in laughter at SovietWomble's unpredictable death, his second attempt ended in even funnier circumstances.

After roaming outside for a while, the Twitch streamer decided to take refuge in a house near him. Right before meeting his end, he quipped:

"I'll probably just go to ground in a house, and then haul it."

While moving around one of the house's windows, he received a massive jumpscare from a zombie inside it. Despite there being a zombie ready to attack him, he wasn't scared and decided to go inside anyway.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, as soon as he entered the house, a massive horde of zombies caught him by surprise. Just like last time, SovietWomble fell prey to a flurry of attacks, making it another miserable end for him to endure.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul