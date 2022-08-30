Saints Row (2022): 5 craziest weapons in the game and where to find them

Much to fans' surprise, Saints Row (2022) has taken a more grounded approach to its roster of weapons.

Gone are weapons like the Penetrator and black hole guns. Instead, more traditional weapons have made their way into fans' hands.

Having said that, there are still some whacky tools of destruction to find in Saints Row (2022) if players know where to look. Here are five of the craziest weapons to discover in the game.

The Thrustbuster, Dustlander Crossbow, and 3 other creative weapons in Saints Row (2022) and their locations

1) Pugnus Sanctus Dei

Pow! (Screenshot via Saints Row)

Also known as the Holy Fist of God, the Pugnus Sanctus Dei looks more like a pistol. It sends out a spring-loaded punch to whack foes from a distance. As such, it is the only melee weapon that can be used at medium range.

However, it is also fairly devastating up close, allowing players to land a flurry of punches on the target in quick succession.

The Pugnus Sanctus Dei is a dual-wielded weapon, and its Signature Ability unleashes a shockwave by firing both guns at once.

This melee weapon cannot be purchased. To obtain it, players need to complete two Hidden History Discoveries related to the saint, Santo Ileso. One is found near St. Thomas Corvacho (East Providencia), while the other is found at Meeker Square (Old Town West).

2) Thrustbuster

An oddity for sure (Screenshot via Saints Row)

The Thrustbuster curiously sticks to an enemy (or vehicle) and sends them flying, thanks to the powerful rocket propulsion system attached to it.

The weapon is great for taking foes out of the picture (quite literally). Its Signature Ability, called Mass Transit, allows it to pull additional enemies, too.

The Thrustbuster can be obtained as a reward for completing the Eurekabator Criminal Venture.

3) Pinata Launcher

Looks goofy (Screenshot via Saints Row)

Pinatas are fun and colorful, but what if they were weaponized? This is what the Pinata Launcher is all about.

The weapon shoots out a whole pinata that explodes, complete with confetti. Its Signature Ability, called Sssnakesss!, spawns snakes after an explosion. The creatures then seek out nearby enemies.

The Pinata Launcher is a reward for completing all instances of the Let's Pretend Criminal Venture.

4) Dustlander Crossbow

Ready for some RPG action? (Screenshot via Saints Row)

The Dustlander Crossbow falls under the Rifle category but fires foam bullets. It does the same amount of damage as a couple of other rifles in the game, even though it fires only one projectile at a time.

To obtain it, players need to complete a mission called The Dustmoot. The mission requires players to participate in a LARP session as a party member in an epic badlands fantasy RPG.

It should be noted that unlike other weapons on this list, the Dustlander Crossbow does not have a Signature Ability.

5) MDI-39m Sixguns

Just aim and shoot (Screenshot via Saints Row)

The MDI-39m Sixguns is a pistol that is used by Marshall, one of the three key factions in the game. This weapon fires homing micro-missiles that seek enemies, turning missed shots into accurate ones.

Its Signature Ability, Rocket Rebound, allows its micro-missiles to bounce to nearby enemies after hitting their initial target.

The MDI-39m Sixguns is purchasable from the Friendly Fire arms vendor.

Saints Row (2022) is the latest open-world criminal adventure game from developer Volition. Acting as a reboot of the beloved GTA-inspired series, it starts fresh with a new cast of characters, narrative, and setting. Players can also customize their character to their hearts' content and explore the city of Santo Ileso.

The game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

