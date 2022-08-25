Saints Row (2022) guide: 7 best weapons and how to get them

The Saints Row reboot is out and is more of the same as the franchise is known for. Players can expect to explore a sizable open world as they gun down thugs and drive around with cops on their tails, perhaps in co-op too. As usual, there are many weapons to pick from across several categories.

Traditional weapons like pistols, shotguns, and RPGs aside, whackier tools are also waiting to be uncovered. But which of them is the best of the best? Let's take a look.

Here are the best weapons to use in Saints Row (2022) under each category

Saints Row (2022) players have seven categories of weapons to choose from. However, players can only hold one weapon per category and thus must be careful about which weapon to use.

Players can unlock weapons by purchasing them from stores or by completing quests. Read on to find out the best weapons from each category.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

1) Best melee weapon: Smelterville Slugger

Ready to score some home runs? (Image via Saints Row)

A baseball bat with nails and barbed wire, the Smelterville Slugger is one of the most potent melee weapons in the game. The damage exceeds that of the Sledgehammer too, and it can deal decent damage to shielded foes (which is depicted by yellow health).

Saints Row (2022) players can purchase it from the Friendly Fire firearms store.

Another great alternative is the Axe, which can deal bleeding damage to enemies. Its Signature Ability, "Swing Away!" sends hit enemies flying.

2) Best Pistol: KA-1 Kobra Pistol

Sometimes, simplicity is the best (Image via Saints Row)

It is one of the most basic options in the game, but the KA-1 Kobra still wins, thanks to its being very user-friendly. It has good accuracy, fire rate, and low recoil, allowing popping heads in no time. Its Signature Ability, "Aim High," ensures headshot kills will reload the weapon when players are on their last magazine. It is available as a starting weapon.

Those who prefer damage above all else might want to check out the Handcannon.

3) Best SMG: Machine Pistol SMG

It gets the job done well (Image via Saints Row)

By far the best all-rounder in its category, the Machine Pistol SMG offers the best of all worlds. Its decent fire rate and recoil ensure players do quick work of their foes that rush into the Boss's face for a quick melee jab. Its Signature Ability, "Splattergun," allows hits to inflict splash damage around the target location.

Players can purchase it from the Friendly Fire firearms store.

As an alternative, try the TEK Z-10 SMG, which offers better handling, and its unique trait allows bullets to cycle between fire, electricity, and bleeding damage on each reload.

4) Best Rifle: K-8 Krukov AR

This one is a classic AK-47 design (Image via Saints Row)

The K-8 Krukov is similar to the KA1-Kobra because it is also a starter weapon that will last players throughout the journey. With its Signature Ability, Johnny Fuse, killstreaks made with this weapon decrease the cooldown of the player's Takedown meter. Given that the Takedown meter is the only default way to heal in the game, this rifle makes it easier to achieve that. It is available as a starting weapon.

Those wanting something more balanced might want to take a look at the AR-55, but it is somewhat hampered by its burst rounds nature.

5) Best Shotgun: Sawed-Off Shotgun

It hits hard, that's for sure (Image via Saints Row)

Packing a meaty punch in a small body, the Sawed-Off Shotgun is a surprisingly good killer. Upgrade it with its "Dragonbreath Shells" Signature Ability and watch it mow down even the most formidable foes. Shoot once to tear off enemy armor and let the fire do its job of whittling their health down to nothing.

Players can purchase it from the Friendly Fire firearms store.

The Police Shotgun is another good pick in this category.

6) Best Big Gun: RPG Launcher

Absolutely glorious (Image via Saints Row)

A traditional RPG launcher, nothing else comes close to the sheer damage output and destruction this thing can wreck. A fully upgraded RPG is a sight to behold, and the RPG Launcher comes with a massive damage radius and has a quick reload speed too.

Unlocked after completing the Be Your Own Boss main mission. Its Signature Ability, "Big Bang," triples the firepower for some truly chaotic carnage.

7) Best Special Weapon: TOGO-13 Sniper Rifle

Look at that damage (Image via Saints Row)

There is nothing like the iconic TOGO-13 sniper in the game. This long-range weapon allows players to pick off enemies from a distance, with headshots that can kill even the higher-tier armored Marshall enemies in one hit. Don't sleep on this one.

Available after completing the Drawing Heat main mission. Its Signature Ability, "Bonus Round," adds ammo back with headshots, which also deals increased damage.

Drive around urban locales in Volition's latest open-world adventure and construct the biggest criminal empire the desert city of Santo Ileso has ever seen. Saints Row (2022) is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Epic Games Store).

