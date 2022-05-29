All Sniper Rifles in Apex Legends Mobile, ranked

Apex Legends Mobile is a very fast-paced battle royale game that relies on teamwork and skill to get the job done. Part of what makes a great team is knowing which weapons can deliver the best results.

When the going gets tough, certain weapons can get players out of a jam. Sniper Rifles can strike back against enemy squads from extreme ranges.

Due to the long-range effectiveness of sniper rifles, players will be able to dish out the pain from secluded areas or from behind cover. A well-placed headshot can be a difference in securing a win in a team fight.

However, certain sniper rifles can offer much more value than others, and knowing which one to choose can help players succeed once they land in Apex Legends Mobile.

Ranking all Sniper Rifles in Apex Legends Mobile

Loadouts can depend on the individual player, but pairing a sniper rifle, which is a long-range weapon, with other weapons with different ranges is most effective.

For example, some players may choose to run a sniper rifle or submachine gun to cover all ranges from close to long-range. Others run an assault rifle to have more of a long-range playstyle. Here are all the sniper rifles in Apex Legends Mobile.

4) Charge Rifle

The Charge Rifle is spot-on accurate at any range. This weapon fires a laser exactly where the player aims with no bullet drop.

However, to do maximum damage, the laser beam has to remain on the target for the full duration of the shot.

This can be problematic for players with poor tracking when players do not sit still. However, there are stronger options in Apex Legends Mobile.

3) Sentinel

The Sentinel is a bolt-action sniper rifle that can deal massive damage on a headshot. Players who choose this weapon will have to time their shots as well as manage the hefty recoil of the gun.

Those who master the aim can quickly down enemies. It can also be charged up to deal even more damage per shot by using two shield cells. However, its reliance on shield cells for max damage holds it back.

2) Longbow DMR

The Longbow is a semi-automatic sniper rifle that does not deal as much damage as the other sniper rifles but fires much more quickly. It can bring down targets in 2-3 shots with accuracy.

However, it is more forgiving than the other sniper rifles due to the time between shots. With a Skullpiercer hop-up, players can down any target in the game with two well-placed headshots from any range.

1) Kraber

The Kraber is a Care Package sniper rifle that fires a very large .50 calibur bullet. Players who can master this beast will be able to down any target with a single headshot. Even body shots can break armor and be completely devastating.

This weapon will surely send enemies running for cover, but its distinct firing sound will instantly make the wielder priority target #1, so use it with caution.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar