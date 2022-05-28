Best loadouts to use in Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile is an exciting battle royale game that will have teams of 3 players dropping in to collect loot and fight to be the last team standing. After dropping in, getting a weapon to defend oneself is very important. However, over the course of the game, building a powerful loadout is the end goal, which will help in taking on different fights and coming out victorious. But with so many weapon types, which is the best one for players to use in the game?

It goes without saying that players can make any weapon work with enough practice, but there are certain ones that are just better to use. This could be because they are more forgiving with recoil, inflict more damage, or are easier to obtain. This guide will not consider Care Package weapons, and will specifically focus on the ground loot players can find when they spawn into Apex Legends Mobile.

Best loadouts for players to use in Apex Legends Mobile

Weapons fall into different categories in Apex Legends Mobile. These can include assault rifles, submachine guns, marksman weapons, sniper rifles, shotguns, pistols, and light machine guns. With so many weapon types to choose from, it can be a bit overwhelming. Luckily, players only need to think about loadouts in terms of engagements. How close or far an enemy is on the battlefield can help determine loadouts.

Players may want to have a shotgun for close range and then run a long-range marksman weapon or a mid-long range weapon like the Hemlok or the R-301. Sometimes, players may want to sit back with a sniper and a marksman weapon and just eliminate enemies from the backline. Choosing a weapon that is comfortable to use is more important than the meta.

R-301 and R-99

One of the most tried and trusted loadouts in the game, this loadout is used with only light ammo weapons. The R-301 and R-99 are some of the most reliable and fastest killing weapons in the game. The R-301 can be used to engage at mid-long range and the R-99 will help with close targets and cleaning up after emptying the R-301. The only issue with this combo is that it can take time to find enough attachments for each.

Wingman and Longbow

For those who are expert marksmen, this loadout will quickly eliminate any targets using careful aim. A good Wingman player can easily slice through teams. Both the Wingman and Longbow make use of the Skull Piercer hop-up, which increases headshot damage multipliers. The Longbow requires careful positioning, but has gotten the author both a Triple Triple badge and a 4K badge.

Single-Fire Hemlock and Peacekeeper

Often overlooked, the Hemlok (as well as the R-301, which also works for this build) can be fired in full auto (or burst) or single-fire mode. In this mode, with a 2x - 4x scope, players can quickly and accurately take burst shots at targets from great ranges with up to 36 bullets in the magazine with a level 3 Extended Magazine. The single fire mode increases accuracy and can fire very fast with practice.

The Peacekeeper is the most reliable shotgun in Apex Legends Mobile. It can demolish a target at close range. Between these two weapons, players can have close, mid, and long range fights covered in the game. This is certainly a sleeper build that is capable of taking foes by surprise. With practice, a few well-placed headshots can quickly down enemies at extreme ranges that can rival that of a sniper rifle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Mayank Shete