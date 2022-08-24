Saints Row (2022) Dustmoon guide: How to unlock Castle Kraken, all mission rewards, and more

Saints Row (2022) has a lot of main missions and side quests for players to try out. The vast open world of Santo Ileso offers a great many things to do, and there is so much a completionist will need to do before achieving every single trophy in the game.

While most campaign missions are easy to complete, a few are proving to be rather difficult, either because of the complexity of the quest or the various number of bugs that are halting progression.

One such campaign mission that players are having a fair bit of issues with is the Dustmoon, which one needs to do to unlock the Castle Kraken criminal venture and even get their hands on a lot of amazing loot.

While progressing through the main campaign, players will eventually get the quest named, Dustmoon, where Eli will admit that he is a fan of live-action role-playing (LARPing). The choice of games he picks will be rather cheesy, with some post-apocalyptic themes to go with them.

Today’s guide will look to talk about the Dustmoon quest in Saints Row (2022) and how players will be able to complete them.

Completing Dustmoon in Saints Row (2022) and unlocking Castle Kraken

As mentioned, the main questline will eventually lead players to the Dustmoon mission, where one will meet Eli and play out a make-believe situation with him.

During the quests,

Eli will make the player-piloted character don some homemade armor, as well as some weapons bit into the quest progressions. After that, they will need to make their way to the marked location to take out some enemies known as House Tapeworm.

House Tapeworm is a faction that Eli wants to beat and humiliate so that he will be able to join House Dust Storm. The encounter with them will be hilarious as both the player character and the enemy will be acting out a sequence instead of really fighting.

Takedown from either the player or the enemy will result in nothing, as it will show that both the character models are hitting the air or attempting to pull someone’s heart out. Attacks that will otherwise prove fatal will have no effect here.

After playing out the sequence, both the Saints Row (2022) player character and Eli will agree that it will be much better to start their own group named Sandy Kraken. Players will now need to make their way to the House Tapeworm fort and proceed to eliminate the hostels there.

It’s important to note here that a bug has been severely halting progression in this mission. When players are going around the Great Worm, they will need to stay inside the tube, as falling out of it will deny players from spawning, and they will have to do the Dustmoon all over again.

After completing the Saints Row (2022) mission, players will be able to get their hands on the following rewards:

Dustlander Revolver

Dustlander Crossbow

Bone Crusher weapons.

Eli will also get a significant boost to his stats, while the Castle Kraken criminal venture will be unlocked, requiring $30,000 to construct through the Empire Table.

