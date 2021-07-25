Sakura Arborism quest in Genshin Impact: A guide to locating Thunder Sakura locations easily

Inazuma's Sakura Arborism is an easy World Quest if players know where to find the Thunder Sakura trees in Genshin Impact.
All five Thunder Sakura trees can be located in Kannazuka within Inazuma. This article will focus solely on finding these trees, as the rest of the Sakura Arborism quest is pretty straightforward from that point on. All five Thunder Sakura locations will be the same for all Genshin Impact players.
Hence, using a guide is recommended for those who wish to finish the Sakura Arborism quest quickly. Finding the Thunder Sakura is the only hard part of Sakura Arborism, and that's solely because the game doesn't tell the players where it is.
Genshin Impact Sakura Arborism quest: All locations for Thunder Sakura trees in Inazuma
The map shown above showcases all five locations for the Thunder Sakura trees in Genshin Impact. Fortunately, players doing the Sakura Arborism quest can heal the trees in any order. This article will focus on the top location and then go downward.
However, the player is free to do the Thunder Sakura trees in whatever order they'd please.
Tree #1
One can find the first tree for this World Quest up north of the Kujou Encampment. Players can arrive at this destination any way they wish. Heading from the western or southern Teleport Waypoint gets the job done.
Given that this Thunder Sakura is out on the beach, it's straightforward to spot it. Just go to the location seen above and heal it.
Tree #2
After doing the previous tree, teleport back to either the Kujou Encampment Teleport Waypoint or the one further south. The one further south is much quicker.
Like with the previous tree, one can find this Thunder Sakura pretty easily, thanks to the flat environment around it. After healing this tree, move on to the next tree in the Sakura Arborism quest.
Tree #3
This is the easiest tree to access in the Sakura Arborism quest. It's much closer to a teleport than the other Thunder Sakura trees in Genshin Impact.
Like with the previous two Thunder Sakura trees, this tree is easy to find. There's nothing obstructing one's view to it, and it's incredibly close to a Statue of the Seven.
Tree #4
Compared to the previous Thunder Sakura trees, this tree is a lot more annoying to get to. A player can teleport from the south and glide down. Alternatively, they can teleport to the northern Teleport Waypoint and climb south.
This is one of the harder Thunder Sakura trees to notice for the Sakura Arborism quest, given there are plenty of trees around it, as well as the fact that it's near a cliff.
Tree #5
The quickest way to get to this Thunder Sakura tree is to use the Teleport Waypoint east. It's easy to glide down from this distance.
There is a lot of shrubbery around this tree, but Genshin Impact players should have no issue identifying where it's at when arriving at its location on the map.
After finding this tree, Genshin Impact players should be able to move on to the next part of the Sakura Arborism quest in Inazuma.