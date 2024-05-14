5 samurai games to play on PC before Ghost of Tsushima

The winds from Tsushima and Iki beckon, but before embarking on an adventure on the Japanese archipelago, a few samurai games can prepare you for the journey. Not many PC titles offer a glorious warrior life in ancient Japan, and you may wonder which journey in the ancient landscape of the land of the rising sun may suit you best; worry not, as we have you covered.

Grab your katanas and prepare for combat as we cover a few samurai games you should play before the PC release of Ghost of Tsushima.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the author's opinion.

5 samurai games on PC you should try before Ghost of Tsushima releases on PC

1) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Image via Activision)

FromSoftware's 2019 masterpiece Sekiro is the first game that comes to mind when thinking of samurai games. It's one of the most iconic titles to bestow upon you the mantle of a warrior wielding a Katana.

Sekiro takes you to a war-torn Feudal Japan, where you must protect your lord Kuro by any means necessary. The experience is simply fantastic, and FromSoftware's signature souls-like gameplay offers challenging combat, which will give you the right amount of satisfaction when you vanquish your foes.

2) Nioh

Nioh (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

After watching FX's Shogun, you may want to experience the life of Blackthorne, or a Westerner taking the role of a samurai. While Nioh doesn't let you play as a rough-and-tough Englishman, it puts you in the shoes of an Irish sailor named William.

This samurai game takes you to Japan in the 1600s but with a nightmarish fantasy twist: war has left the land manifested with Yokai. Your job will be to untangle the various mysteries while helping the Tokugawa Shogunate to rise to power. The game also offers a challenging combat loop, owing to its souls-like nature.

3) Fate/Samurai Remnant

Fate/Samurai Remnant (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Type-Moon's legendary Fate franchise tells its story in mostly visual novel format. But 2023's Samurai Remnant took a different approach. It is an open-world JRPG that allows you to explore Edo and its surrounding regions, where you take on the mantle of the legendary swordsman Miyamoto Iori before he rose to fame.

It mainly comprises hack-and-slash combat but also retains some gameplay features, such as the Grain Front mode from Grand Order. Obviously, it's not a Fate title without Grail War and employing legendary figures to fight by your side.

From returning characters such as Miyamoto Mushashi, Cú Chulainn, and a certain golden-haired King of Heroes, to complete newcomers, Samurai Remnant has plenty of amazing characters who will aid you in battle.

4) Like A Dragon: Ishin!

Like A Dragon: Ishin! (Image via Sega)

So Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio had a crazy idea and decided to throw the legendary characters from the Yakuza series into the 1860s Bakumatsu Period. Surprisingly, a samurai game with the core mechanics of the Yakuza franchise mixed well and gave us Like A Dragon: Ishin!

You will play Ryoma Sakamoto, who bears a striking resemblance to the Dragon of Dojima, and get involved in a plot where you must restore the Meiji dynasty to bring peace to the Japanese Archipelago.

5) Onimusha Warlords

Onimusha Warlords (Image via Capcom)

Capcom's Onimusha series may be lesser known than its more recognizable cousins like the Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, and Monster Hunter franchises; nonetheless, it contributed heavily to the company's success. The very first title, Warlords, is a well-crafted samurai game that will thrust you among the battlefields of the Sengoku Jidai period.

Taking the role of Samanosuke, you will unravel a mysterious plot full of hack-and-slash action, a code of honor, and a daring rescue of your cousin, Yuki from the enemy's clutches.