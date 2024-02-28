How to watch Shōgun? All streaming options explored

Shōgun, FX's highly anticipated miniseries, is a historical epic based on James Clavell's 1975 book and recreated from the 1980 NBC miniseries that won Peabody and Emmy Awards. It features a Japanese commander who gets intrigued by a unique war after a ship from Europe crashes onto Japan's beaches.

The great Hiroyuki Sanada's portrayal of Lord Yoshii Toranaga discovers elements from this shipwreck that could significantly impact Japan as a whole, either in his favor or against it.

Shōgun premiered on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, with its first two episodes and broadcast on Hulu at midnight on the same day. From then on, the remaining eight episodes will be released every week at the same time on both platforms.

Where to watch Shōgun? All streaming options explored

Shōgun is a new 10-episode limited series, where the first two episodes aired on FX in the United States and streamed simultaneously on Hulu on February 27, 2024.

As a part of 20th Century Studios and The Walt Disney Company, FX made the series accessible for streaming on Hulu. Disney recently increased prices for its ad-free Hulu plans, but you may save money by opting for plans with ads or selecting a Disney Bundle, which includes a $20 ad-free package.

US: FX can potentially be accessed in the United States via the streaming platform Sling TV on its Blue Tier subscription.

UK, Australia, and Canada: In the mentioned countries, the new miniseries will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ via the Star section of the streaming app.

Additionally, the series is available to stream on your phone, tablet, or laptop's location, allowing you to watch episodes from anywhere using a VPN.

Shōgun: Plot details explored

Shōgun immerses viewers in a meticulously depicted portrayal of Japan in the 1600s. The stranded sailors swiftly discover how the powerful clans of Japan regard outsiders while those clans are getting ready for a deadly civil war.

The conclusion of this terrible conflict has the potential to not only affect Japan's future and history but also impact the entire world. The trailer features several stunning action scenes, including one-on-one fights and large-scale battles.

The official plot synopsis for the series reads as follows:

"Based on James Clavell’s novel, FX’s Shōgun is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him, when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village."

Following the two-episode launch on February 27, 2024, new episodes of the miniseries will debut every Tuesday until April 23, 2024. To delve deeper into each episode, titles, and story synopses are present with the first episodes.

The official plot synopsis for episode 1, titled Anjin, released on February 27, 2024, states:

"Destinies converge in Japan after a barbarian ship washes ashore in a poor fishing village; in Osaka, Lord Toranaga finds himself outplayed by his enemies."

For episode 2 titles, Servants of Two Masters, released on February 27, 2024, states:

"Blackthorne's arrival in Osaka stirs up a hornet's nest of rivalries; Mariko is trapped between her cause and her faith when she must translate for the barbarian in Lord Toranaga's custody."

Shōgun is created for television by Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks, with Marks serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Stay tuned to receive more interesting updates on Shōgun.