"Hasan sub": Santa 'EsfandTV' roasts Cyr at OTK event after being asked for a specific Christmas present

Vincent "Cyr" and the rest of OTK had an interesting time at the organization's Christmas event, the entirety of which was livestreamed to Twitch.

One of the highlights of the day was a segment of the event where Sukhbeer "EsfandTV" Brar (commonly referred to as "Esfand") dressed up as Santa Claus, asking the rest of the party-goers to sit on his lap and tell them what they wanted for Christmas.

When Cyr jokingly said that he wanted "global communism", Esfand struck back with a humorous response and said,

"Oh, global communism! Oh, Hasan sub, I can see! What else do you want?"

Naturally, the event had even more to offer viewers in terms of hilarious comments.

For this year's OTK Christmas event, Sukhbeer "EsfandTV" Brar, a founding member of the organization, dressed up as Santa Claus to carry out a 'bit' where he sat people on his lap and asked them for their Christmas wishes, in a typical holiday fashion.

Vincent "Cyr," a member of the organization, stepped up to the plate and seated himself on Esfand's lap. As he positioned himself, 'Santa' posed his question:

"Okay little boy, what is your name?"

Cyr, however, was presumedly occupied with seating himself on Esfand. He completely skipped over the question, and instead joked:

"Santa, I have access to multiple nuclear missile launch codes from Russia."

Several people in the back could be heard laughing upon Cyr's response. Esfand, confused, said the following:

"Is that your name, son?"

Cyr replied, stating that his name was "Cyr the streamer," while taking a sip from the drink in his hand. Esfand proceeded to ask him what he wanted for Christmas aside from "nuclear launch codes from Russia," to which Cyr jested,

"I want global communism."

At this point, Esfand struck back with a quip when he called Cyr a "Hasan sub."

Cyr responded to Esfand's exclamation by telling him to "shut up," and proceeded to get up and walk away from his lap.

After Cyr, it was Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris's turn, who shook his head in denial when he realized he was next in line to speak to 'Santa.'

Seeing his adamancy to avoid the situation altogether, other members of the event began to yell exaggeratedly at the streamer with Russel "TwitchRussel" and Cyr pushing him towards Sukhbeer so he could "talk to Santa."

Several others could be heard laughing hysterically in the background as Sodapoppin seated himself upon Esfand's lap while crossing his hands over his chest, feigning annoyance at the situation.

The OTK Christmas event came after the controversial "Friendsgiving" event they held in November. However, their latest stream was comparatively well-received by viewers, a massive change to the waves of criticism they received after the incident at Friendgiving involving Rebecca "JustaMinx" and Malena Tudi.

