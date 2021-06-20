Sasha Grey joins the Twitch ASMR meta with a 'Fart stream'

Sasha Grey is the latest among the list of streamers who have joined the Twitch ASMR meta, and this time she's calling it her own 'Fart Stream.' She announced the stream in the wake of the ASMR metadrama and other bans.

In recent times, Sasha Grey has built a name for herself on Twitch, and she has become integrated into the community. Not too long ago, Sasha Grey was known as an adult film star, though she has been disconnected from that community for a long time. However, the correlation or the intentional irony between her and her recent stream is apparent and garnering plenty of attention.

For the stream, Grey wore a purple wig and gave the stream plenty of Twitch subscription goals. She structured it much like Amouranth and Indiefoxx's ASMR streams. Grey's stream included a sub-goal of 30 seconds of fart noise for every sub earned. At the top of that list was Saran Wrapping, writing sub names and pausing the ASMR.

Based on how the stream was set up, Sasha Grey was clearly making fun of the whole ASMR metadrama that has been going on.

Sasha Grey is the latest to join or mock the new ASMR streams

Amouranth and Indiefoxx have been banned on Twitch — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) June 19, 2021

The hot tub meta on Twitch set off a chain of controversy and caused a stir on the platform. During that time, Amouranth and Indiefoxx dominated those streams. Consequently, Twitch issued a clarification to allow for such streams. Eventually, the platform made an entire section for the hot tub steams.

As viewers started to lower in the official hot tub section, streamers like Amouranth and Indiefoxx looked for a new outlet, which ended up being Twitch's ASMR meta. Streamers can be seen using an ASMR microphone that doubles as an ear. They lick it while wearing provocative clothes. That, of course, caused a new set of concerns on Twitch.

This time around, Twitch decided to hand out what seemed like a temporary ban to Amouranth and Indiefoxx. Apparently, the root of the ban was the wrongful use of the section to garner views. However, their actions weren't against Twitch's TOS. Viewers can expect to see more such streams popping up in the near future.

