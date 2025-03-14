Sea Of Thieves Anniversary Celebration: Start time, how to join, and rewards

The Sea Of Thieves Anniversary Celebration for year seven is now live! Any pirate worth their salt and who's sailed dangerous tides should not miss out on this in-game event. And why should you? After all, 'tis not every day that you get free booty, do ye? This is what the developers had to say on social media platform X:

"Mark seven years on the seas with Community Goals charting SoT's history, free Voyages of Luck, cosmetics to earn, and more."

That said, grab your friends, assemble your motley crew of pirates, stock up on supplies for your ship (or don't, that's your call!), and let us jump headfirst into the details.

Everything you need to know about the Sea Of Thieves Anniversary Celebration — Year Seven

Time

Mark or clear your calendars for the Sea Of Thieves Anniversary Celebration because it is live and will run until March 22, 2025, 11 AM UTC. You have approximately 9 days in hand to complete to be a part of year seven's celebration.

How to join and earn Rewards

Treasure awaits ye! (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Much like all other events, to participate in the Sea Of Thieves Anniversary Celebration, all you have to do is log into your game and get cracking. Your help is urgently needed in tracking down some delightful delicacies. Other than the sweet-tooth problem, here's a list of everything you will be able to do during the Sea Of Thieves Anniversary Celebration:

Anniversary Event:

Complete Goals with the community.

As goals are met, you will earn the following: the High-Spirited Spin Emote ('Destroyer of Cursed Sails' challenge), Doubloons, Ruby Stinger Rapier ('Seeker of Ashen Lords' challenge), and Golden Sailor Canon Flare ('Conqueror of Sea Forts' challenge).

Find seven hidden cakes to unlock a riddle. Once all have been found, return to the SOT main page to get access to the riddle.

Anniversary Sale

Make the most of the anniversary sale! (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Starting March 17, 2025, and lasting until March 24, 2025, there will be some big discounts in the Emporium. From ship sets to clothing, weapons, pets, and more, be sure to drop by; you will not want to miss out on the offerings.

Aside from the Sea Of Thieves Anniversary Celebration, there is more to look forward to. Starting March 22, until March 24, 2025, Season 15 Community Weekend will also be active. Here is what you can expect to experience then.

Season 15 Community Weekend:

Season 15 Community Weekend Flag and Golden Sailor Hull login bonuses.

Pop-Up Plunder.

Twitch Drops.

Community Emissary Grade for boosted Gold, Reputation, Renown, and Allegiance.

Pose at Picture Walls.

That is everything you need to know about the Sea Of Thieves Anniversary Celebration. Be sure not to miss out on this one!

