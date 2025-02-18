Sea of Thieves Season 15 release date and countdown

Sea of Thieves Season 15, titled Wild Things, will go live on February 20, 2024. This new update will introduce a plethora of new content, aiming to make the Great Seas great again. The 2018 title is considered one of the most popular and successful open-world multiplayer pirate games in the world. However, it hasn't been hitting the mark in recent years and definitely needs an uplift.

In this guide, we have shared everything you need to know about the new season of Sea of Thieves.

Release date and time for the Sea of Thieves Season 15 update

Official promo art of Season 15 (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The devs have officially announced that Sea of Thieves season 15 will be launching globally on February 20, 2025. While there is no official time mentioned on when the update will go live on the server, looking at past updates and season releases, we can expect the release time to be 10:00 a.m. UTC.

Here's a countdown for the Sea of Thieves Season 15 update:

What to expect from the Sea of Thieves Season 15 update

One of the biggest highlights of Season 15 is the introduction of two new Megalodons. These ancient sea monsters bring terrifying new abilities. The Feared Redmaw unleashes powerful explosions upon biting a ship, while the second Megalodon can summon electrical Ocean Crawlers onboard.

Another major addition is the expansion of The Hunter’s Call. This trade company now has dedicated shops at outposts, allowing pirates to fly their flag and build reputation faster. Completing Hunter’s Call voyages will also grant special loot, making the deep-sea challenges more rewarding.

For those craving even more action, Dark Fortress Raids will be available from February 14 to 20. These limited-time voyages challenge players to fight through Sea Forts and claim two vaults filled with treasure.

Official promo art of Sea of Thieves (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Season 15 also introduces throwing spears as a new weapon for hunting and combat. Additionally, you will encounter more diverse wildlife, including new fauna and flora, making the world feel even more alive.

If you are looking forward to new cosmetics in Sea of Thieves Season 15, you can expect some fresh outpost items. On top of it, some Season 8 rewards will make a return. The Pirate Emporium is also getting an update, with the addition of pet pigs, allowing players to bring along their own little oinking companion.

Lastly, a much-requested feature will be making its debut: Custom Text Overlay. This allows players to modify font size, color, background, and on-screen position, making riddle maps and future text elements more readable in Sea of Thieves Season 15.

