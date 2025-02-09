Enshrouded Mistbury Catacombs: How to solve the Queen's Tomb button puzzle

The Enshrouded Mistbury Catacombs houses one of the most complicated puzzles in the game, the Queen Tomb button puzzle. Solving it seems fairly simple — players must search around the building and press four buttons. However, the catch is that the Queen's Tomb is a giant labyrinth, and navigating the way through it can be a challenge for many players.

So, this article highlights how players can solve the Enshrouded Mistbury Catacombs Queen's Tomb puzzle.

How can players find all four buttons in the Enshrouded Mistbury Catacombs puzzle?

The locations of all four buttons in the Enshrouded Mistbury Catacombs puzzle are as follows:

Button 1

Enter the building and take the first left turn. Then open the door with a lockpick, take another left, and climb up the railing. After that, take the right turn, and use the grappling hook to reach the first button.

Button 2

Turn around and drop from the gap you just covered using the grappling hook. Go straight, jump through the broken route, and take a left. Afterward, take the first right turn and proceed till you reach the first staircase.

At about halfway through the stairs, equip your bow and search around the top right area to find the button. Snipe the second button from your current location.

Button 3

Proceed straight down the stairs and take a right by the door. Go straight ahead and you will find the third button at the corner of this room. Activate it using the bow.

Button 4

Return the bridge you just crossed to reach the third button and take a right turn to find a cave. Go straight and use the grappler to reach the platform ahead. Upon reaching the end of the bridge, shoot the arrow at the explosive to your right.

Enter the revealed pathway and take two rights one after another. The button will be visible at the end of the bridge and can be activated by firing an arrow.

After pressing all for buttons in the Enshrouded Mistbury Catacombs Queen's Tomb puzzle, go to the entrance of the building and head straight ahead. The Queen's Tomb is located at the end of the hallway. Interact with it to get the Pikemead's Bulwark.

