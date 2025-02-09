How to get Mycelium in Enshrouded

Mycelium in Enshrouded is a consumable material, most notably used for leveling up Flame Altar. This material is also used for forging the Alchemical Base. A common-rarity plant that cannot be crafted, players have to farm Mycelium by locating its source and hitting it with a pickaxe. Up to 50 of this material can be stacked at a time.

This article explains how players can find and use Mycelium in Enshrouded.

Mycelium in Enshrouded: How to find

An Enshrouded area in the game (Image via KeenGames)

Mycelium is a fungus that can be found in all Enshrouded zones and Elixir Wells. The Shroud is a type of fog that covers parts of the Embervale. To find this resource, look for walls in this region that are covered in a choral texture.

Once you find such walls, equip a pickaxe and use it to break the choral wall. Upon doing so, any Mycelium farmed will be credited to your inventory.

One of the prime locations to farm Mycelium in Enshrouded is the Braelyn Bridge. This location is commonly featured in the early stages of the game, so make sure to farm up some Mycelium if you encounter any choral walls.

It should be noted that staying in the Enshrouded zones slowly depletes the Shroud Timer, and the player is defeated once it runs out. Level up your Flame Altar to increase your time in these zones. Additionally, using the Survival Flask Potion further increases the Shroud Timer.

Uses of Mycelium in Enshrouded

Apart from being one of the materials required to level up the Flame Altar, Mycelium is also used to create an Alchemical Base in Enshrouded. Other materials used to create the Alchemical Base are Shroud Liquid, Water, and Shroud Pores. This base is used to forge crucial resources throughout the game.

Mycelium can be used with stones to create Mycelium-Overgrown Blocks — one of the building blocks in Enshrouded that is used to craft other structures in the base. Additionally, it is used to craft the White Glowing Substance.

