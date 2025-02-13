Sea of Thieves devs shared that they are planning this February to be filled with adventures and events. From high-stakes battles to special rewards and a brand-new season, the seas will see many changes in the upcoming days. Among all the events, special Valentine’s Day-themed content will also be released for Sea of Thieves.

In this article, we have shared everything we know about the February 2025 events in the Sea of Thieves.

What to expect from Sea of Thieves in February 2025?

Official promo art of the upcoming event (Image via Xbox)

Dark Fortress Raids: February 14 – 20

Before the launch of Season 15, an event will be launched in Sea of Thieves. The Dark Fortress Raids will pit fearless crews against Ghost Fleets and Phantoms lurking around Sea Forts.

If you manage to defeat these ethereal hordes, you will get two Vaults brimming with valuable loot. This limited-time voyage is a prime chance if you are looking to stockpile riches before the new season sets sail.

‘Stirring Seas’ soundtrack release: February 14

Titled ‘Stirring Seas,’ this reimagined version of ‘Ballad of the Mer’ will bring a new symphonic audio to the game when Season 15 launches. This hauntingly beautiful piece will be available on streaming platforms starting February 14th.

Season 15: February 20

The latest season packed with new content and enemies will launch on February 20, 2025. According to the devs, the Hunter’s Call faction will be expanding their operations beyond Seaposts, and setting up shop at major Outposts, starting this season. This will make it more convenient for players to offload their prized catches.

Additionally, two monstrous new Megalodon variants, the Feared Redmaw, and Barnacled Dread will now hunt the seas. Beyond these new enemies, Season 15 will introduce new Voyages, enhanced hunting equipment like spears, and even some untamed wildlife.

Official gameplay screenshot (Image via Xbox)

Twitch Drops: February 20 – 24

By tuning in to any participating Sea of Thieves Partner between February 20 and 24 on Twitch, you can unlock the Eastern Winds Ruby Shirt and Gloves, the Seaweed Sailor Speaking Trumpet, and a coveted Gilded Voyage of The Ancient Isles. To get these you must link your accounts to Twitch first.

GameBlast25 Fundraising Event: February 21 – 23

Sea of Thieves is joining forces with SpecialEffect, a charity dedicated to making video games accessible to players with physical disabilities. The game’s community stream team will host fundraising efforts throughout the month, culminating in a special event on February 22nd. You can tune in, support the cause, and contribute to this initiative.

