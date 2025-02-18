Sea of Thieves Season 15 - New Monsters, Voyages, and features explored

Sea of Thieves Season 15 will be released on February 20, 2025. This update, titled "Wild Things," will be bringing new monsters, voyages, and more that the dev teased recently with a teaser. In the teaser, Rare has shared key additions, including two powerful Megalodons, new Hunter’s Call mechanics, and a variety of new wildlife.

In this article, we have shared everything you can expect from the upcoming Sea of Thieves Season 15 update.

What new content will you be seeing in the Sea of Thieves Season 15?

Monstrous new Megalodons

One of the biggest features of Season 15 is the introduction of two new Megalodon variants. The Feared Redmaw is an aggressive predator capable of setting ships ablaze with its fiery bite. If left unchecked, it can build up heat and detonate near ships, dealing massive damage.

On the other hand, the Barnacled Dread is more defensive in nature. It is covered in coral armor that must be broken away with cannon fire before any real damage can be inflicted. Additionally, its bite can electrify ships and summon Ocean Crawlers onto decks.

New Voyages and Hunter’s Call expansion

New treasures await you (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

A new Limited Voyage is already in progress ahead of Season 15, running from February 14 to February 20. This raid-style mission takes you to a dark fortress where you will face ghost fleets and phantoms. Conquering the challenge rewards crews with two vaults of treasure.

Meanwhile, the Hunter’s Call trading company is receiving a major expansion. Players can now become Hunter’s Call Emissaries, gaining reputation and unlocking exclusive rewards through Raid and fishing Voyages.

Wildlife, weapons, and customization

Season 15 is bringing a richer world with the addition of new wildlife. Expect to see seagulls, lizards, jellyfish, and wild boars roaming the islands. Additionally, throwable Hunting Spears will be introduced in a mid-season update, providing a new way to engage with both wildlife and enemies.

Customization options are also expanding. The on-screen text overlay feature will allow players to adjust font size, color, background, and positioning, making in-game text easier to read.

New Emporium items and free gifts

You will find new items in the Emporium (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Pirate Emporium is refreshing its stock in Sea of Thieves Season 15 with new cosmetics and pets. Players can claim the Sting Tide Pistol for free, while premium offerings include the Rococo ship set, themed costumes, weapons, and a Culinary Cadet emote bundle. Perhaps the most anticipated addition is pet pigs, which will soon be available to purchase and bring aboard ships.

With these exciting additions, Sea of Thieves Season 15 may become better than ever. The season will be released on February 20, 2025, on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 5, with Game Pass subscribers gaining access on launch day.

