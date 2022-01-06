Secret Counter Spy Plane ability has Call of Duty Vanguard players excited

When it comes to Call of Duty Vanguard, the Counter Spy Plane is an amazing killstreak to master. Killstreaks in general are a great aspect of Call of Duty Vanguard, as they greatly reward players who are deemed good enough based on their efforts. If rumors are to be believed, the community may have accidentally found a way to make the killstreak even more powerful.

The Counter Spy Plane is generally more of an offensive killstreak and is awarded on the back of offensive output, as well. It's rewarded when a player in Call of Duty Vanguard gets four consecutive kills without dying. Upon earning it, the player can hide themselves from the enemy's minimap, but a Call of Duty Vanguard player may have found a new use for it.

Call of Duty Vanguard player discovers a great defensive use of Counter Spy Plane killstreak

It all started with a Call of Duty Vanguard player whose Reddit name is 'BoominBomber'. The user posted about how they wanted to call the Glider Bomb but was unable to do so due to counter-UAV operations.

Safe to say it was an irritating experience for the player, especially because the enemy had several counter-UAVs in operation. It rendered their attempt to use the Glider Bomb throughout the match useless. Their suspicion was along the lines that the Counter Spy Plane could stop other killstreaks, despite it not being written in the description.

Other Call of Duty Vanguard players share their experiences

It soon became evident that the Counter Spy Plane stopping the Glider Bomb wasn't a one-off incident. One player shared their experience of their inability to call in a V2 rocket.

Another player even stated that the Counter Spy Plane even blocks local informants which seems ridiculous.

Is the Counter Spy Plane blocking other killstreaks in Call of Duty Vanguard a bug?

The description of the Counter Spy Plane does not mention that it will restrict other killstreaks anywhere. If the Counter Spy Plane's secret ability was intended, then it will become extremely overpowered.

It will only result in Call of Duty Vanguard players trying to activate the Counter Spy Plane endlessly, therefor rendering the use of any other killstreaks useless. Hence, the expectation is that this is a bug and will possibly be fixed by Sledgehammer Games in the upcoming days.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider