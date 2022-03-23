Secret sniper scope hides the glint of weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone

Players might indeed recall a white glow whenever they peek at a sniper from a distance in Call of Duty: Warzone. This whitish glow is known as a glint, and scope is discovered to remove this particular glow from snipers altogether.

As a result, it has become quite challenging to spot snipers from a distance, making them overpowered in specific scenarios. Sniper Rifles are an essential part of Battle Royale, but enhancements like this can be broken in some cases.

A secret attachment removes the glint from snipers in Call of Duty: Warzone

Every once in a while, specific Warzone content creators come with special loadouts, tips, and tricks that manage to blow players' minds. This time around, a similar instance has occurred where a particular scope seems to remove the glint from snipers altogether.

This scope was discovered by a well-known Warzone content creator named IceManIsaac. The ZF4 3.5x scope is responsible for such an enhancement. The reason why the glint disappears is due to its magnification factor.

IceManIsaac has mentioned in his video above that if a scope has 4x magnification, it will have a glint. However, ZF4 3.5x scope falls right below the line and manages to sneak into the list of those scopes that have no glint. This does not give away the position of the hiding sniper and makes them overpowered under such circumstances.

The developers of Warzone should get this patched as soon as possible. Otherwise, players will start to abuse it to a greater extent. This would further be responsible for ruining gameplay while causing frustration among players.

How to counter the snipers whose guns have no glint in Call of Duty: Warzone?

The maps in Call of Duty: Warzone is versatile. Some places have a lot of cover, while others are often exposed in the open. Players are recommended to protect themselves behind hard covers since locating snipers would be difficult.

NRG Isaac @IceManIsaac Just cap sniper headshot at 250 damage and this game will play like a dream 🥵



Only snipers that should one shot headshot should have extreme mobility/ads tradeoffs (ZRG, Rytec, Gorenko Anti-Tank, M82, and maybe HDR but not AX-50) Just cap sniper headshot at 250 damage and this game will play like a dream 🥵Only snipers that should one shot headshot should have extreme mobility/ads tradeoffs (ZRG, Rytec, Gorenko Anti-Tank, M82, and maybe HDR but not AX-50)

It is not possible for every sniper in a particular lobby to be using this scope. Sometimes, the circles will not favor places with a lot of cover.

Under such circumstances, players are recommended to move around in vehicles, at least during early games, so it becomes even more difficult for snipers to take players down.

During the late game, players should equip themselves with Ghost Perk and Heartbeat Sensor to detect enemies in the open and strategize their execution plans. This will not expose them to hiding snipers and move an inch closer towards victory.

