Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Easiest way to take down General Kuranosuke Matsumoto

Sekiro

So you made it this far huh? You took down the likes of Lady Butterfly, Gyoubu Oniwa and Blazing Bull and now you're standing right outside the Ashima Castle while another general carrying a sword and an armour awaits you with his army of minions.

Well, what are you waiting for? You got to do what you got to do. No wait, you need to prepare yourself first. And trust me the trick I'm going to tell you now is the easiest way ever and it will bring me down in less than 2 minutes.

Okay for starters you'll be needing two things-

1. A bunch of oil cans.

2.Fire barrel prosthetic.

Loot the oil cans from the fire archers/torchers enemies in Hirata Estates.

Now I'm assuming you already have the barrel since you probably explored the Hirata estates area. Now if you don't have the oil cans, you can always go back to the Hirata estates area of the game. Just respawn at the last Sculptor's idol- the one right before the Lady Butterfly boss fight. Once you get there pop up one "Mibu possession balloon." It will help you find more items. Now take down every enemy carrying the torch or shoots fire arrows. They carry oil barrels. Grab about 3-4 of them and you're done.

Grapple onto the house on the leftmost side of the General and take him down with a killing blow for the first time.

Now back to the Ashima Castle, getting quietly to General Kuranosuke Matsumoto isn't easy unless you follow a specific route. Now once you're back, use your grappling hook to the nearest house on the right side. And straight to the one in front of you. Now climb up that house. You might be able to hear the General talk now. He should be explaining to his minions that the upcoming battle is important is etc.

What you need to do is the turn left and there should be a house on the opposite side with a grappling hook. Remember this specific house is on the leftmost side of General Matsumoto.( your initial left side). Since you were currently to the rightmost side of the building grapple onto the other side. Now move back and lock on to the general. You can take his first health bar from here by jumping onto him from here and giving me a killing stroke.

Throw oil barrels at him and set him on fire with the Fire barrel prosthetic to do major damage.

Once he's down for the first time, immediately take down his minions and keep dodging because they will rain down fire arrows at you as soon as they see you. Once they are taken care, there's only one health bar left for General Kuranosuke Matsumoto and you haven't bee touched even once. Pretty sweet right?

Now keep a little distance from him and throw away an oil jar at him. Once he charges at you, either deflect or dodge them. Once you get the opportunity, use the flame barrel prosthetic at him. He will get into the burn stage and his health will go down really really fast. Plus keep on attacking him which is a bonus. Doing this just once will bring his health halfway down.

Well, what are you waiting for? Do it once or twice more and he's all yours. Easy right?

