PUBG Mobile: Sevou's in-game settings

Sevou recommends using the lowest possible graphics along with the highest FPS.

Sevou is a popular PUBG Mobile content creator with over 3M subscribers on YouTube.

My name is Sevou, Tand I am a PUBG Mobile content creator on platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. Becoming a good player in PUBG Mobile requires the right settings (among other stuff). Throughout the time that I have played PUBG Mobile, I have used many types of settings. Today I will reveal which are the best settings according to me. Currently, I am using an iPad even though they work just as fine on mobile phones.

Basic settings in PUBG Mobile

The most important settings, such as Peek & Fire and Gyroscope, can be enabled in the basic settings. One of the critical elements of Sevou's gameplay is the use of the gyroscope and the peek & fire feature. If you are using the 4-finger claw (or more) method, I strongly recommend using the 'Hold' option for Lean Mode and Scope Mode.

Sevou's basic settings

Controls

I have used iPhone XS, iPhone 11 Pro Max with three-finger setup and now I am using an iPad with the 6 fingers claw setup.

Sevou's control buttons settings

Graphics

One of the issues PUBG Mobile players, including Sevou, have to deal with every day is overheated devices. I recommend using the lowest possible graphics, but the Frame Rate (frames per second) should be as high as possible. If your device can handle the Extreme option (60 FPS), you should use it over Ultra (30 FPS).

Sevou's graphics settings

Sensitivity settings

Sensitivity settings are how fast the game reacts to your movements. I recommend highly customized sensitivities. The following settings have been tested and enhanced for almost two years by me and my brother Levinho.

These are the best sensitivities according to us, Sensitivity settings are, however, extremely subjective and what works for us might not be the best for you. They might feel a little weird or complicated in the beginning. But like everything else, you need to practice and give them time until you get comfortable with them.

Camera Sensitivity (free look)

These are the sensitivity settings of the camera movement when you look around using the eye button.

Sevou's free look camera sensitivity settings

Camera

The camera settings define how fast your camera movements will be when your weapon scopes in.

Sevou's camera sensitivity settings

ADS Sensitivity

ADS sensitivity settings, or Aim Down Sight, means how fast your scope moves when you're aiming and firing with your weapons. These are extremely important for recoil control.

Sevou's ADS Sensitivity settings

Gyroscope

Gyroscope settings

