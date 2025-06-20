Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Swordcraft decks: Best early decks you can build

Some of the best Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Swordcraft decks can be created pretty early on after you start playing this game because they don’t require any rare Legendary cards to be the main playmaker. These decks rely on constantly attacking your opponent with a board full of units to overwhelm them as soon as the match begins.

That said, here are some of the best budget Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Swordcraft decks that are pretty fun to play with.

Best budget Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Swordcraft decks

1) Hounds and Squirrels

Swordcraft decks in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond rely on cheap units (Image via Cygames Inc)

Deck composition:

3x Luminous Commander

3x Flashstep Quickblader

3x Shinobi Squirrel

3x Luminous Lancetrooper

2x Ignominious Samurai

3x Ruby, Greedy Cherub

3x Valse, Silent Sniper

3x Hound of War

3x Zirconia, Ironcrown Ward

1x Albert, Levin Stormsaber

3x Luminous Magus

2x Ernesta, Peace Hawker

3x Jeno, Levin Axeraider

3x Ironcrown Majesty

2x Goblin Foray

This is one of the best early-game Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Swordcraft decks and requires only one Legendary rarity card. You must play and attack with as many cheap units as you can, to pummel your opponent with a barrage of attacks.

This deck uses cheap options like Hound of War, a 3-cost, 4-attack, 2-life card that can attack on the same turn it is played. While they will die quickly, they can maintain the pressure well if you have other big units in play. Moreover, the 2-cost, 2-attack, 1-life Shinobi Squirrel is one of the cheapest cards with the sneaky Ambush ability that one can use.

Also read - All characters from Shadowverse Worlds Beyond

2) Amelia and Olivia

Amelia and Olivia are a deadly duo (Image via Cygames Inc)

Deck composition:

3x Luminous Commander

3x Flashstep Quickblader

3x Shinobi Squirrel

3x Luminous Lancetrooper

2x Ignominious Samurai

3x Ruby, Greedy Cherub

3x Valse, Silent Sniper

3x Hound of War

3x Zirconia, Ironcrown Ward

1x Albert, Levin Stormsaber

3x Luminous Magus

3x Amelia, Silver Captain

3x Jeno, Levin Axeraider

2x Olivia, Heroic Dark Angel

3x Ironcrown Majesty

Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Swordcraft decks like this one, featuring Amelia and Olivia, use quite a few Legendary cards. As such, this is the second Swordcraft deck that you can try to make after the one above.

Along with Albert, this deck uses two other Legendaries — Amelia and Olivia — that are your two main trump cards. Amelia’s Super-Evolve ability lets you give a Barrier to all your other Swordcraft units, helping you negate incoming damage while attacking that turn.

Olivia helps you restore two defense points and recover two play points, which can be great for summoning more units on the same turn that have Rush ability to attack instantly.

For more gaming guides and news, check out these articles:

