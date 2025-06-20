Shadowverse Worlds Beyond trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock them

Shadowverse Worlds Beyond is a free-to-play strategy card game from Cygames, Inc. It features 27 trophies for players to collect, and they are further divided into various categories. There is one Gold trophy, nine Silver ones, and 17 Bronze variants. Do note that there is no Platinum trophy available at the moment.

Listed below are all the achievements and trophies in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond, alongside a short explanation on how to get them.

All trophies and achievements featured in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond

There are 27 trophies in total (Image via Cygames, Inc.)

Gold trophies:

Trending

Shadowverse Rex - Achieve Master rank.

Silver trophies:

Forestcraft Expert - Win 50 ranked matches as Forestcraft.

Win 50 ranked matches as Forestcraft. Swordcrfat Expert - Win 50 ranked matches as Swordcraft.

Win 50 ranked matches as Swordcraft. Runercraft Expert - Win 50 ranked matches a Runercraft.

Win 50 ranked matches a Runercraft. Dragoncraft Expert - Win 50 matches as Dragoncraft.

Win 50 matches as Dragoncraft. Abysscraft Expert - Win 50 ranked matches as Abysscraft.

Win 50 ranked matches as Abysscraft. Havencraft Expert - Win 50 ranked matches as Havencraft.

Win 50 ranked matches as Havencraft. Portalcraft Expert - Win 50 ranked matches as Portalcraft.

Win 50 ranked matches as Portalcraft. Seasoned Pro - Achieve A rank.

Achieve A rank. Expert - Achieve AA rank.

Bronze trophies:

Forestcraft Novice - Win 5 ranked matches as Forestcraft.

Win 5 ranked matches as Forestcraft. Forestcraft Adept - Win 20 ranked matches as Forestcraft.

- Win 20 ranked matches as Forestcraft. Swordcraft Novice - Win 5 ranked matches as Swordcraft.

Win 5 ranked matches as Swordcraft. Swordcraft Adept - Win 20 ranked matches as Swordcraft.

Win 20 ranked matches as Swordcraft. Runercraft Novice - Win 5 ranked matches as Runercraft.

Win 5 ranked matches as Runercraft. Runercraft Adept - Win 20 ranked matches as Runercraft.

Win 20 ranked matches as Runercraft. Dragoncraft Novice - Win five ranked matches as Dragoncraft.

Win five ranked matches as Dragoncraft. Dragoncraft Adept - Win 20 ranked matches as Dragoncraft.

Win 20 ranked matches as Dragoncraft. Abysscraft Novice - Win five ranked matches as Abysscraft.

Win five ranked matches as Abysscraft. Abysscraft Adept - Win 20 ranked matches as Abysscraft.

Win 20 ranked matches as Abysscraft. Havencraft Novice - Win five ranked matches as Havencraft.

Win five ranked matches as Havencraft. Havencraft Adept - Win 20 ranked matches as Havencraft.

Win 20 ranked matches as Havencraft. Portalcraft Novice - Win five ranked matches as Portalcraft.

Win five ranked matches as Portalcraft. Portalcraft Adept - Win 20 ranked matches as Portalcraft.

Win 20 ranked matches as Portalcraft. On My Way to the Top - Achieve D rank.

Achieve D rank. Promising Rookie - Achieve C rank.

Achieve C rank. Dauntless Contender - Achieve B rank.

Check out our other related guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.