Shadowverse Worlds Beyond trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock them

By Sarthak Khanna
Published Jun 20, 2025 04:08 GMT
Shadowverse Worlds Beyond is a fun strategy card game (Image via Cygames, Inc.)
Shadowverse Worlds Beyond is a fun strategy card game (Image via Cygames, Inc.)

Shadowverse Worlds Beyond is a free-to-play strategy card game from Cygames, Inc. It features 27 trophies for players to collect, and they are further divided into various categories. There is one Gold trophy, nine Silver ones, and 17 Bronze variants. Do note that there is no Platinum trophy available at the moment.

Listed below are all the achievements and trophies in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond, alongside a short explanation on how to get them.

All trophies and achievements featured in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond

There are 27 trophies in total (Image via Cygames, Inc.)
There are 27 trophies in total (Image via Cygames, Inc.)

Gold trophies:

  • Shadowverse Rex - Achieve Master rank.

Silver trophies:

  • Forestcraft Expert - Win 50 ranked matches as Forestcraft.
  • Swordcrfat Expert - Win 50 ranked matches as Swordcraft.
  • Runercraft Expert - Win 50 ranked matches a Runercraft.
  • Dragoncraft Expert - Win 50 matches as Dragoncraft.
  • Abysscraft Expert - Win 50 ranked matches as Abysscraft.
  • Havencraft Expert - Win 50 ranked matches as Havencraft.
  • Portalcraft Expert - Win 50 ranked matches as Portalcraft.
  • Seasoned Pro - Achieve A rank.
  • Expert - Achieve AA rank.

Bronze trophies:

  • Forestcraft Novice - Win 5 ranked matches as Forestcraft.
  • Forestcraft Adept - Win 20 ranked matches as Forestcraft.
  • Swordcraft Novice - Win 5 ranked matches as Swordcraft.
  • Swordcraft Adept - Win 20 ranked matches as Swordcraft.
  • Runercraft Novice - Win 5 ranked matches as Runercraft.
  • Runercraft Adept - Win 20 ranked matches as Runercraft.
  • Dragoncraft Novice - Win five ranked matches as Dragoncraft.
  • Dragoncraft Adept - Win 20 ranked matches as Dragoncraft.
  • Abysscraft Novice - Win five ranked matches as Abysscraft.
  • Abysscraft Adept - Win 20 ranked matches as Abysscraft.
  • Havencraft Novice - Win five ranked matches as Havencraft.
  • Havencraft Adept - Win 20 ranked matches as Havencraft.
  • Portalcraft Novice - Win five ranked matches as Portalcraft.
  • Portalcraft Adept - Win 20 ranked matches as Portalcraft.
  • On My Way to the Top - Achieve D rank.
  • Promising Rookie - Achieve C rank.
  • Dauntless Contender - Achieve B rank.

