Changing the voice language in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond isn’t as obvious as some of the other options, but it’s easy once you know where to look. Released by Cygames on June 15, 2025, this new strategy card game hides its voice and text settings under a few extra layers in the menu, but it won’t take more than a minute to find.

Here is a guide to changing the voice settings in Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond.

How to change voice language in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond

Hover over the latter option and pick your choice (Image via Cygames/YouTube@HelpfulGamer)

To change the voice language setting in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond, start from the main screen and look at the top-right corner — you’ll see a menu icon there. Click on it.

Now, scroll down to the bottom of this menu and open the 'Add. menus' section. Once that opens, go to the Other tab. It’ll be listed just above the Contact Us option.

In the Other tab, you’ll find a Language option in the second row, placed between User Data and Link with Shadowverse. From here, you’ll be able to change two things:

Text language

Voice language

Once selected, the change will be applied, and you're good to go. Now that we are done with voice settings, let's look for the PC system requirements for the game.

PC system requirements

Here’s what your system needs to run Shadowverse Worlds Beyond properly:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 or 11 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-8500 / AMD Ryzen 5 3500

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20 GB (SSD recommended)

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 or 11 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16 GB

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1660 / AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20 GB (SSD recommended)

