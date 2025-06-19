Shadowverse Worlds Beyond: How to change voice language

By Rishi Pallav
Published Jun 19, 2025 05:15 GMT
This guide will help you to change voice language in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond (Image via Cygames)
It's easy to change voice language in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond (Image via Cygames)

Changing the voice language in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond isn’t as obvious as some of the other options, but it’s easy once you know where to look. Released by Cygames on June 15, 2025, this new strategy card game hides its voice and text settings under a few extra layers in the menu, but it won’t take more than a minute to find.

Here is a guide to changing the voice settings in Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond.

How to change voice language in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond

Hover over the latter option and pick your choice (Image via Cygames/YouTube@HelpfulGamer)
Hover over the latter option and pick your choice (Image via Cygames/YouTube@HelpfulGamer)

To change the voice language setting in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond, start from the main screen and look at the top-right corner — you’ll see a menu icon there. Click on it.

Now, scroll down to the bottom of this menu and open the 'Add. menus' section. Once that opens, go to the Other tab. It’ll be listed just above the Contact Us option.

In the Other tab, you’ll find a Language option in the second row, placed between User Data and Link with Shadowverse. From here, you’ll be able to change two things:

  • Text language
  • Voice language

Once selected, the change will be applied, and you're good to go. Now that we are done with voice settings, let's look for the PC system requirements for the game.

PC system requirements

Here’s what your system needs to run Shadowverse Worlds Beyond properly:

Minimum

  • OS: Windows 10 or 11 (64-bit)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-8500 / AMD Ryzen 5 3500
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 / AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 20 GB (SSD recommended)

Recommended

  • OS: Windows 10 or 11 (64-bit)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • Graphics: GeForce GTX 1660 / AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 20 GB (SSD recommended)

Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
