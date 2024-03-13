Shamrock Shenanigans in Monopoly Go: Event milestones, rewards, and more

  • home icon
By Subhadip Dey
Modified Mar 13, 2024 22:18 GMT
Shamrock Shenanigans in Monopoly Go
Shamrock Shenanigans event is here (Image via Monopoly Go)

Shamrock Shenanigans in Monopoly Go is live, replacing the previous Winners' Avenue event. The latest two-day event brings 41 milestones for you to complete and win many amazing in-game assets. You need to earn the requisite green clovers (event-exclusive tokens/points) to complete these milestones.

If you want to know about all the bonuses on offer before going on this new journey, you are in the right place. Here are all the milestones in Shamrock Shenanigans in Monopoly Go.

Complete list of milestones and rewards in Shamrock Shenanigans in Monopoly Go

Here are the complete event rewards of Shamrock Shenanigans in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)
Shamrock Shenanigans went live in Monopoly Go on March 14, 2024, and will be available until March 16, 2024. The event brings over 13K free dice, plenty of Sticker Packs, in-game cash rewards, and more.

Here is the complete list of milestones and rewards for Shamrock Shenanigans in Monopoly Go.

Event milestones

Points required

Rewards

1

30

Green Sticker Pack

2

40

25 free dices

3

45

In-game cash rewards

4

175

100 free dices

5

50

10 minutes Cash Grab

6

55

Green Sticker Pack

7

65

In-game cash rewards

8

400

230 free dices

9

70

In-game cash rewards

10

90

Green Sticker Pack

11

100

In-game cash rewards

12

800

400 free dices

13

125

15 minutes Rent Frenzy

14

150

Yellow Sticker Pack

15

175

In-game cash rewards

16

1.2K

550 free dices

17

175

In-game cash rewards

18

180

Pink Sticker Pack

19

200

In-game cash rewards

20

2K

850 free dices

21

220

In-game cash rewards

22

375

10 minutes High Roller

23

300

120 free dices

24

1.5K

In-game cash rewards

25

400

150 free dices

26

650

Blue Sticker Pack

27

800

5 minutes Cash Boost

28

4K

1.5K free dices

29

1K

In-game cash rewards

30

1.5K

Blue Sticker Pack

31

1.7K

In-game cash rewards

32

8K

2.85K free dices

33

2K

20 minutes High Roller

34

2.2K

In-game cash rewards

35

2.4K

Purple Sticker Pack

36

2.8K

800 free dices

37

7K

In-game cash rewards

38

3K

900 free dices

39

4K

Purple Sticker Pack

40

5K

In-game cash rewards

41

17K

7.5K free dices and Purple Sticker Pack

This event has nine fewer milestones than the previous one. However, it has several amazing rewards that might help you complete some boards and sticker albums ahead of the upcoming Golden Blitz event in Monopoly Go.

How to win more in Shamrock Shenanigans event in Monopoly Go

Here is how to win more in Shamrock Shenanigans in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)
Gathering points for Shamrock Shenanigans is easier than doing so other similar events. This is because, in other events, you are required to land on the corner, Tax, and Utility tiles to gather points, which is usually harder. However, in Shamrock Shenanigans, you can earn points (green clovers) by landing on Railroad, Chance, and Community Chest tiles.

There are four of each of these tiles on your Monopoly Go board, which increases your chances of getting them. Landing on Railroad tiles for this event will earn you five points, while the Chance and Community Chest tiles will earn you two and three points, respectively.

While landing on these tiles is easier, it can be hard to collect a thousand points or more this way. You can use Roll Multipliers to increase your chances in such cases. The best ways to use Roll Multipliers will further help you with this.

While the Shamrock Shenanigans event brings more than 13K free dice as rewards, you may need an almost similar number of dice to complete the event. Read this article to earn more free dice in the title.