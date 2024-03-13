Shamrock Shenanigans in Monopoly Go: Event milestones, rewards, and more

Shamrock Shenanigans in Monopoly Go is live, replacing the previous Winners' Avenue event. The latest two-day event brings 41 milestones for you to complete and win many amazing in-game assets. You need to earn the requisite green clovers (event-exclusive tokens/points) to complete these milestones.

If you want to know about all the bonuses on offer before going on this new journey, you are in the right place. Here are all the milestones in Shamrock Shenanigans in Monopoly Go.

Complete list of milestones and rewards in Shamrock Shenanigans in Monopoly Go

Here are the complete event rewards of Shamrock Shenanigans in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Shamrock Shenanigans went live in Monopoly Go on March 14, 2024, and will be available until March 16, 2024. The event brings over 13K free dice, plenty of Sticker Packs, in-game cash rewards, and more.

Here is the complete list of milestones and rewards for Shamrock Shenanigans in Monopoly Go.

Event milestones Points required Rewards 1 30 Green Sticker Pack 2 40 25 free dices 3 45 In-game cash rewards 4 175 100 free dices 5 50 10 minutes Cash Grab 6 55 Green Sticker Pack 7 65 In-game cash rewards 8 400 230 free dices 9 70 In-game cash rewards 10 90 Green Sticker Pack 11 100 In-game cash rewards 12 800 400 free dices 13 125 15 minutes Rent Frenzy 14 150 Yellow Sticker Pack 15 175 In-game cash rewards 16 1.2K 550 free dices 17 175 In-game cash rewards 18 180 Pink Sticker Pack 19 200 In-game cash rewards 20 2K 850 free dices 21 220 In-game cash rewards 22 375 10 minutes High Roller 23 300 120 free dices 24 1.5K In-game cash rewards 25 400 150 free dices 26 650 Blue Sticker Pack 27 800 5 minutes Cash Boost 28 4K 1.5K free dices 29 1K In-game cash rewards 30 1.5K Blue Sticker Pack 31 1.7K In-game cash rewards 32 8K 2.85K free dices 33 2K 20 minutes High Roller 34 2.2K In-game cash rewards 35 2.4K Purple Sticker Pack 36 2.8K 800 free dices 37 7K In-game cash rewards 38 3K 900 free dices 39 4K Purple Sticker Pack 40 5K In-game cash rewards 41 17K 7.5K free dices and Purple Sticker Pack

This event has nine fewer milestones than the previous one. However, it has several amazing rewards that might help you complete some boards and sticker albums ahead of the upcoming Golden Blitz event in Monopoly Go.

How to win more in Shamrock Shenanigans event in Monopoly Go

Here is how to win more in Shamrock Shenanigans in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

Gathering points for Shamrock Shenanigans is easier than doing so other similar events. This is because, in other events, you are required to land on the corner, Tax, and Utility tiles to gather points, which is usually harder. However, in Shamrock Shenanigans, you can earn points (green clovers) by landing on Railroad, Chance, and Community Chest tiles.

There are four of each of these tiles on your Monopoly Go board, which increases your chances of getting them. Landing on Railroad tiles for this event will earn you five points, while the Chance and Community Chest tiles will earn you two and three points, respectively.

While landing on these tiles is easier, it can be hard to collect a thousand points or more this way. You can use Roll Multipliers to increase your chances in such cases. The best ways to use Roll Multipliers will further help you with this.

While the Shamrock Shenanigans event brings more than 13K free dice as rewards, you may need an almost similar number of dice to complete the event. Read this article to earn more free dice in the title.