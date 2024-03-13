Shamrock Shenanigans in Monopoly Go: Event milestones, rewards, and more

Shamrock Shenanigans in Monopoly Go is live, replacing the previous Winners' Avenue event. The latest two-day event brings 41 milestones for you to complete and win many amazing in-game assets. You need to earn the requisite green clovers (event-exclusive tokens/points) to complete these milestones.
If you want to know about all the bonuses on offer before going on this new journey, you are in the right place. Here are all the milestones in Shamrock Shenanigans in Monopoly Go.
Complete list of milestones and rewards in Shamrock Shenanigans in Monopoly Go
Shamrock Shenanigans went live in Monopoly Go on March 14, 2024, and will be available until March 16, 2024. The event brings over 13K free dice, plenty of Sticker Packs, in-game cash rewards, and more.
Here is the complete list of milestones and rewards for Shamrock Shenanigans in Monopoly Go.
This event has nine fewer milestones than the previous one. However, it has several amazing rewards that might help you complete some boards and sticker albums ahead of the upcoming Golden Blitz event in Monopoly Go.
How to win more in Shamrock Shenanigans event in Monopoly Go
Gathering points for Shamrock Shenanigans is easier than doing so other similar events. This is because, in other events, you are required to land on the corner, Tax, and Utility tiles to gather points, which is usually harder. However, in Shamrock Shenanigans, you can earn points (green clovers) by landing on Railroad, Chance, and Community Chest tiles.
There are four of each of these tiles on your Monopoly Go board, which increases your chances of getting them. Landing on Railroad tiles for this event will earn you five points, while the Chance and Community Chest tiles will earn you two and three points, respectively.
While landing on these tiles is easier, it can be hard to collect a thousand points or more this way. You can use Roll Multipliers to increase your chances in such cases. The best ways to use Roll Multipliers will further help you with this.
While the Shamrock Shenanigans event brings more than 13K free dice as rewards, you may need an almost similar number of dice to complete the event. Read this article to earn more free dice in the title.