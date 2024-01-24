Shatana VA in Honkai Star Rail: English and Japanese voice actors

The community is in for a ride with the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update on the horizon as HoYoverse is introducing various new characters from the upcoming Penacony region. Among them, Shatana is the narrator from the The Great Tatalov preview, which recently aired on the game’s YouTube channel. While her in-game model is yet to be revealed, the officials have provided details regarding her voice actors (VA).

Honkai Star Rail features a stellar cast of VAs that are responsible for bringing every character to life. In the case of Shatana, HoYoverse has worked with Elizabeth Maxwell and Yumi Uchiyama.

This article discusses their previous work and explores further details about the character.

Japanese and English voice actors for Shatana in Honkai Star Rail

As of writing, only the English and Japanese VA for Shatana in Honkai Star Rail have been revealed. The following section further outlines their notable works.

English voice actor for Shatana

Elizabeth Maxwell is the English VA for Shatana. She is a renowned voice actress from America who has worked on several anime and video games.

Fans will recognize Elizabeth as Midnight from My Hero Academia, Prospera Mercury from Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, Ymir from Attack on Titans, and Arisa Uotani from Fruits Basket.

Some of her other work includes Rosaria from Genshin Impact, Versusia from Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, Riju from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Natasha from Honkai Star Rail.

Japanese voice actor for Shatana

The Japanese VA for Shatana is none other than Yumi Uchiyama.

Yumi has voiced several anime characters, including Rudeus Greyrat from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Young Aquamarine Hoshino from Oshi No Ko, Akiyama Kaede from Kengan Ashura, and Miyo Inbami from Kakegurui.

She has also worked on various video games, including Ichiko Oya from Persona 5 Royal, Akafuyu from Arknights, Time Patroller from Dragon Ball: Xenoverse, and Natasha from Honkai Star Rail.

Both Yumi Uchiyama and Elizabeth Maxwell have previously worked on an existing character in the game. Hence, there is a chance that Shatana might not be a playable individual in the future.

So far, players have only been introduced to her voice as she narrates the ongoing anomaly in Penacony. She is more likely to be a companion for the Trailblazers, who will potentially set the adventures in motion. Shatana will communicate via a special Synesthesia Beacon, a device that can translate her individual thoughts into an understandable language for the receiver.

