Shatterline: All weapons available in multiplayer and co-op

Frag Lab LLC's Shatterline is a new entrant to the world of free-to-play FPS games and is creating a ripple in the community. The game hasn't been fully released yet and is only available on PC and GeForce Now for the time being, and the community has been enjoying what's on offer.

An FPS game, as its name suggests, it's all about weapons that can make or break it. Despite being in Early Access, the title already offers players a vast array of guns.

Not only are there macro options to choose from, but every subtype also comes with multiple choices. While more weapons are expected to be added in the near future, there are some robust ones to choose from the existing variants.

The core focus is on the online part as it contains several iconic PvP modes seen in other popular tags. A co-op element also requires players to strategize and coordinate their goals. Let's take a look at all the options that are available at the moment.

Shatterline offers a healthy range of weapons to choose from,

Shatterline offers five main classes of weapons, each with several options:

Assault Rifles

Submachine Guns

Shotguns

Sniper Rifles

Sidearms

For the time being, Shatterline offers five choices in each category for players to pick from.

Assault Rifles

A-9 Legatus

A-3 Pilum

XM-40 Conciliator

XM-27 Pacifier

Zenith

Sniper Rifles

Dragonfly

Impala

Presarm VX-7

SAG-8 Reaper

TWD X-treme

Submachine Guns

A-1 Centurion

Cinetech M5

Firespray

Tornado

Z-940 Drachen

Shotguns

Berlington TAC

Black Falcon II

M2 Tactical SAS

R21 Brute

R60 Gevaudan

Sidearms

G5 Earl

G7 Springer

Lupara Compatta

U22 Svarog

U44 Culverina

Players should remember that the game is still very early in its life cycle, which means that more content will be added in the near future. Along with the weapons, different operators are also present in the title.

The game also offers eight operators to players so far. They have unique styles and abilities that influence the gameplay, and while one operator miight suit some, others will probably go with another choice.

Which Shatterline weapons are strong in the meta?

While there are 25 firearms to choose from, some of them are already better than the rest. Players have prefer them, and it's quite clear why these weapons are slightly better than the rest.

The A-9 Legatus might not do incredible damage, but it's incredibly versatile. It has a very high fire rate and decent capacity in terms of magazine size. Despite having average damage count, the gun can be used at different ranges, making it quite useful.

Talking about damage, the SAG-8 Reaper might have low capacity and long reload times. However, Shatterline players won't require more bullets with this beauty as it does an incredible amount of damage per shot.

For those opting for long-range combat, the Reaper can potentially one-shot opponents. The other guns have their strengths and weaknesses, but these two truly stand out.

