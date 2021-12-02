“She was the love of my life:” Sodapoppin delivers acting masterclass during 'Netflix show audition'

During a recent livestream, Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris showed off his acting skills during a fake Netflix show audition.

Sodapoppin is easily one of the wittiest content creators on Twitch. The streamer initially grew to fame due to his World of Warcraft skills and spent part of his career streaming on various gambling sites as well.

During the recent livestream, Sodapoppin delivered what can only be described as an acting masterclass as part of a fake Netflix audition. The streamer played the role of an estranged lover as Jesus “Cyr” Cortez later joined him as well.

Sodapoppin and Cyr deliver fake Netflix show audition with an amusing twist

The two content creators recently collaborated with the likes of Rob “Roflgator” Malecki, Jellypeanut, Russell and Burnenator. Russell could be seen in the background pretending to have a phone conversation. Sodapoppin went on to deliver a heart-breaking dialogue:

“She was the love of my life, and she is gone. The way she looked, she was so, she was so beautiful. Like my car, the way she was, she was blue, after I hit her. What am I gonna do? I have no one left to hit, until I find that man.”

The streamer hilariously compared his dead girlfriend to his blue car, and claimed that he was looking for the murderer. It was then that Cyr walked in. He pretended to be a ticket-collector and asked Sodapoppin why he looked sad:

“Ticket? Ticket? Where is your ticket? Alright thank you. Just talk to God, kid. Why you looking so sad?”

Sodapoppin explained that his childhood girlfriend, whom he had known since kindergarten, had been killed. As it turned out, Cyr delivered an amusing twist and claimed that it was him who had murdered Sodapoppin’s girlfriend:

“I understand. I killed her. But here is the thing. It ain’t no big thing.”

Of course, the two streamers were only putting on a show, and do not actually have plans to audition for a Netflix show. They did not appear to be the most-skilled at acting, but did more than enough justice to their parody roles. Sodapoppin could not control himself, and ended up bursting into laughter towards the end.

