"She's evil but she's also good": Megan Fox opens up about her role as Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1, the highly awaited fighting game of 2023, is generating significant excitement among fans thanks to its roster. Scheduled for release on September 14, 2023, Mortal Kombat 1 has just unveiled a new Nitara trailer, revealing her as the latest addition to the game's roster. This trailer has ignited considerable excitement within the community, especially since Nitara will be portrayed by none other than Megan Fox.

The American actress also provided insights into her portrayal of the character and her experience working on the upcoming Mortal Kombat game. In addition to that, the latest gameplay trailer features Nitara in jaw-dropping action sequences where she unleashes deadly maneuvers, executes aerial combos and exudes a fearless persona that dominates the other characters.

Megan Fox also commented on Nitara, saying:

"She's evil, buthshe's also good."

Mortal Kombat 1: Megan Fox shares her experiences playing Nitara in the upcoming game

The latest Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay trailer highlights Nitara in a menacing role. However, Megan provides brief insights, noting that Nitara is not simply evil but also possesses a good side. She goes on to delve into the latest addition's intriguing background, describing it as an unusual realm.

Megan further expresses her enjoyment of portraying Nitara, highlighting how vampire nature, combined with a virtuous side, truly captivated her as an actress. She also mentioned having found Nitara relatable.

Megan as Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1 (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Megan enthusiastically shares her anticipation about joining the forthcoming Mortal Kombat lineup. The actress also emphasized that collaborating with one of the most iconic fighting game franchises in history is an opportunity that no one should pass up.

The standout moment in the latest gameplay trailer was when Nitara unleashed a lethal Fatality move. Additionally, it showcased her executing aerial combos, which will prove advantageous for chaining combo hits.

Nitara's reappearance is particularly intriguing since she last appeared in 2006's Mortal Kombat Armageddon, making her inclusion in the roster and her role in the storyline highly anticipated.

In addition to Megan, Dave Bautista, the former WWE champion and renowned Hollywood superstar, has recently been spotted endorsing the upcoming Mortal Kombat game.

Taking into account the promotional efforts and the inclusion of celebrities in their lineup, it's evident that WB Games and NetherRealm Studios are deeply invested in catering to their existing fan base while also reaching a broader audience.

The Mortal Kombat series has cultivated a dedicated and robust following, and the developers have consistently upheld this by delivering exhilarating combat gaming experiences.

With the launch of Mortal Kombat 1, their objective is to further extend their fan base by not only offering innovative combat gaming experiences but also by introducing renowned celebrities, which has contributed significantly to building anticipation and excitement.