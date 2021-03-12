"She is a woman, be careful": Pokimane lashes out on Dafran's sexist remarks on e-girls and female streamers

In a recent stream, Imane “Pokimane” Anys lashed out at Daniel "Dafran" Francesca for his comments about the allegations against Jay “Sinatraa” Won.

Sinatraa was recently accused of sexual and mental abuse by his ex-girlfriend Cleo “cle0h” Hernandez. Cle0h had initially taken to Instagram and posted various chat screenshots and an audio recording to back up her claims. Pokimane has lashed out at Dafran, who posted on Twitter to defend Sinatraa.

We are aware of the current situation regarding Jay “Sinatraa” Won and have launched an investigation internally. While the investigation is pending, he is suspended from the team.



We will provide a further update once the investigation has concluded. — Sentinels (@Sentinels) March 10, 2021

Sinatraa works as a content creator for the Sentinels, and has been suspended by the eSports organization and Riot Games. Both organizations are conducting their own investigations. Pokimane had an issue with the way Dafran tried to create a sketchy narrative about “e-girls.” She said that Dafran wants people to not believe Cle0h’s account on the basis of her gender.

Pokimane lashes out at Dafran for trying to defend Sinatraa is abuse scandal.

As can be seen in the tweets posted by Dafran, he claimed that e-girls can be scary, and talked about them “photoshopping” evidence and jebaiting people. He was met with quite a bit of skepticism from Twitter. However, Dafran stuck to his guns and claimed that even the audio recording could have been taken out of context.

We have to wait for Sinatraa's side of the story. E-girls can be fucking scary as a twitch streamer. They will try to jebait or photoshop evidence and then fuck you. Im not saying she is one, but she could be. People have been waiting for something to cancel Sinatraa over https://t.co/golWvkVG1z — Farmer Dafran (@dafran) March 10, 2021

Okay? I have choked and slapped woman in bed because thats what they like and maybe I like it a little too, who knows. Imagine if that is taken out of context — Farmer Dafran (@dafran) March 10, 2021

While quite a few personalities came up with their own tweets calling out Dafran, Pokimane went on a rant during a recent stream.

This is not it and the lack of empathy is horrifying. Please consider the message you are sending out to people by letting them know you think it’s okay to not believe women and to just group them as egirls. — Analynn Dang (@bawlynn) March 10, 2021

Dafran wanted people not just to wait for Sinatraa’s side of the story, but also raised concerns about the whether Cle0h’s account was believable.

While Pokimane herself did not seem too sure about the situation, she had a problem with the reasons Dafran gave to downplay the allegations. Pokimane thought that instead of providing real reasons, he wants people to not trust the account on the basis of the fact that it came from a woman.

“I try to give people the benefit of the doubt real hard, but something you cannot gloss over is how hard he’s trying to make his perspective seem logical. He is completely ignoring the fact that he ultimately based this off of her gender. He’s not saying “ohh, be careful who you believe on the internet. He is specifically saying, “she is a woman therefore be careful because they will trick you.” Like we are in a fantasy-erotica and all the women around us are succubus.”

Since the allegations emerged, Sinatraa himself has posted on Twitter explaining the situation.

Of course we "recall the relationship differently". One of us was incredibly cruel and one of us was scared. This does lead to different experiences in a relationship, shockingly. — cleooo 🇲🇽 (@cIe0h) March 11, 2021

you have never apologized to me ever. for anything. the least you could do is message me personally. but you can't even do that. https://t.co/aXpXmcoiHW — cleooo 🇲🇽 (@cIe0h) March 11, 2021

He claimed that he never “assaulted” Cle0h, but apologized for the way the relationship ended, and said that it was “unhealthy” for him as well. While Cle0h did respond to the explanation, the situation is still unfolding, and more details are set to emerge in the coming weeks.