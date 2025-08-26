Shinobi Art of Vengeance: Arachno Tank guide

The boss of Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Lantern Festival stage is the Arachno Tank. It’s going to test whether or not you’re any good at using the Cannon Punch technique, because it is required to beat this boss. In fact, if you don’t do it, you can’t actually deal damage to the boss at all! The game doesn’t tell you this, but gives you a hint in the form of a familiarly green-shaded shield that pops up.
The boss doesn’t have any one particular pattern, something that you’ll have to get used to in Shinobi Art of Vengeance, but we’ll give you the details about what to look out for, and what to do to beat the Arachno Tank.
How to beat the Arachno Tank in Shinobi Art of Vengeance
Notable Attacks
- Invulnerability Shield: Green shield makes it immune to damage. Use a Cannon Punch.
- Shadow Dash: The boss glows purple and dashes. Cannot be parried, must be dodged.
- Grenade Launcher: Launches a few grenades that cover a section of the ground in fire.
- Bulletstorm: Fires a long wave of bullets. Just crouch under them or air dash/double jump.
- Purple Laser: Around 25% this starts happening. Jump up and towards it to avoid.
(Fight starts at 46:47)
As soon as the Arachno Tank shows up in Shinobi Art of Vengeance, it’s going to deploy a green shield, that we’ve called simply the Invulnerability Shield. You need to hit it with just one Cannon Punch to disable the shield, but it can redeploy it in the fight, so be aware of that.
The most reliable source of damage I used in this fight was Dive Kick, Aerial Spin, followed by a combo of light and then heavy attacks. Then, cancel that into a dash/roll to get behind or away from Arachno Tank as needed. When using the Shadow Dash it has a bit of a wind-up, and then the boss glows purple so you can’t miss it. The first boss introduced you to these unblockable/unparryable hits.
When you see the grenades pop up for the Grenade Launcher, they shoot in a high arc towards you. They fire where you’re currently standing, so it can be easy to put them where you want them. The Bulletstorm is just a normal series of bullets, but they do hurt. The guns on the front glint red before it triggers. You can just crouch walk under these.
Arachno Tank can redeploy the Invulnerability Shield anytime during this Shinobi Art of Vengeance boss fight. While it’s charging and running forward, it can drop the shield during the middle of the dash, so that’s just one more thing to keep aware of. This fight is all about getting in a big, hard-hitting combo, and getting out of the way of the boss’s next attack. It has pretty long pauses between attacks, and it’s easy to get behind.
If you lead the boss to the right for example, it might stop its charge so you can get behind him, and safely ignore things like the Grenade Launcher; at least momentarily. I noticed it seemed to use the charge attack and grenades more when it was under 50% HP, but that might just be my bad RNG.
You can still break the shield while it’s glowing purple, but it’s also dangerous; you don’t want to get hit by that attack. When under 50%, it does start using 3 grenades instead of 2, so be aware of that.
Around 25% HP, it will also start using a purple laser that sweeps the ground starting under its feet and then away from itself. When the Arachno Tank is incredibly low on health in Shinobi (~5% or less), you can hit it with an Execute. When you see the red and black symbol, you can just defeat the boss instantly with an execute. Victory ends the stage and unlocks the Thunder Ninpo.
Shinobi Art of Vengeance is the latest action platformer from SEGA, and will release on August 29, 2025, on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. You can learn more about the game from our in-depth review.
