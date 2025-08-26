Shinobi Art of Vengeance: Lantern Festival Collectibles guide

Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Lantern Festival stage is one where this action platformer game first really tests your ability to move around. There are lots of points where you can fall to your death, but that also means opportunities to gain incredibly useful items. Like all other stages, you have Elite Squads, Secrets, Oboro Relics, and an Ankou Rift to locate. However, like most other stages, you will also have to return here, likely a few times.

That’s because some of the secrets rely on ninja tools or arts you don’t have yet, such as Ninja Hooks (Grapple) and Ninja Claws (Climbing). I made several trips back to this stage personally, but since I found everything, I can guide you to these points as well. Here’s all the collectibles in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Lantern Festival stage.

How to unlock all important collectibles in the Lantern Festival of Shinobi Art of Vengeance

Targeted Items

3 Elite Squads

2 Secrets

5 Oboro Relics

1 Ankou Rift

It took a few returns, but we did 100% this Shinobi stage! (Image via SEGA)

You’re going to want to come back to the Lantern Festival in Shinobi Art of Vengeance after completing Neo City, The Mountain and Submarine Base, because they unlock Ninja Hooks, Ninja Claws and Sword Dive respectively. It’s not an especially challenging stage as it pertains to collectibles, but it’s worth doing.

Elite Squad locations

The third Elite Squad in Shinobi's Lantern Festival is the hardest one. Come back with Ninja Hooks/Claws, and navigate a very frustrating movement puzzle to get there (Image via SEGA)

I unlocked the first two Elite Squads in my first playthrough of the Lantern Festival in Shinobi Art of Vengeance. Elite Squads are challenge locations where you have to defeat waves of enemies. Defeat all three in a stage to unlock a reward. In this stage, you unlock the Super Shocker Amulet (Enhances Thunder Ninpo).

Elite Squad #1: In The Rooftops section, right after the Save Point/Shop, drop down instead of going to the right. You’ll find the first Elite Squad of the map. Take advantage of the terrain and knock as many enemies as you can into the abyss.

In The Rooftops section, right after the Save Point/Shop, drop down instead of going to the right. You’ll find the first Elite Squad of the map. Take advantage of the terrain and knock as many enemies as you can into the abyss. Elite Squad #2: The third rooftop building will have a purple area and Elite Squad icon visible on the map. Defeat the enemies that spawn in, and then drop down the left side of the building. You need to hit an air dash and then double jump to hit the air dash symbol. This area is much easier with Ninja Claws. The interior has a wall you can climb with them. You can bypass the enemies in this section and just keep going up, but I recommend killing at least the guy with the gun. You’ll want to use his platform to double jump and airdash from, to get to the Elite Squad itself.

The third rooftop building will have a purple area and Elite Squad icon visible on the map. Defeat the enemies that spawn in, and then drop down the left side of the building. You need to hit an air dash and then double jump to hit the air dash symbol. This area is much easier with Ninja Claws. The interior has a wall you can climb with them. You can bypass the enemies in this section and just keep going up, but I recommend killing at least the guy with the gun. You’ll want to use his platform to double jump and airdash from, to get to the Elite Squad itself. Elite Squad #3: When you have the Sword Dive, return to the start of this stage and use the Sword Dive on the ground-based Yokai Barrier. Right next to the save point. You also need Ninja Claws here. You’ll need to navigate a spike-based room with very precise platforming. It also has flamethrowers to avoid, which will become common in these kinds of rooms. Break through the Yokai Barrier at the end to find the final Elite Squad for this stage. Lots of gun users, and a large hopping Oni.

Secret locations and other useful unlocks

You could very easily miss this free outfit, by jumping and airdashing through the stage (Image via SEGA)

At the time of writing, I’m missing footage of the final secret of Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Lantern Festival. When you have the Ninja Claws, you can come back through the secret maze area, and unlock a Max Health Boost. When I have proper footage I’ll add its location.

Cannon Fist Skill: From Oboro Relic #2 screen, instead of going up and left to Oboro Relic #3, head up and right. You’ll need to do some wall jumping and air-dashing to get to the right side, where you’ll find a Switch. Flip it, and push the yellow box down out of the way. This unlocks the path up that was previously locked on the screen with the blue lantern (back to the left). A few enemies will need to be dealt with, so deal with the shield guy and axe throwers. Defeat them, head up, and use the yellow platforms, and double jump/air dash towards the right on the second one to get into the secret area. You’ll also learn how to use it here.

From Oboro Relic #2 screen, instead of going up and left to Oboro Relic #3, head up and right. You’ll need to do some wall jumping and air-dashing to get to the right side, where you’ll find a Switch. Flip it, and push the yellow box down out of the way. This unlocks the path up that was previously locked on the screen with the blue lantern (back to the left). A few enemies will need to be dealt with, so deal with the shield guy and axe throwers. Defeat them, head up, and use the yellow platforms, and double jump/air dash towards the right on the second one to get into the secret area. You’ll also learn how to use it here. Fire Raider outfit: After the Rooftop Save/Shop, head across the first floating platforms, and slide down the roof to the right. Don’t use the air dash spots. Instead, head to the left, and you’ll see a Treasure Box to pop.

Oboro Relic locations

You'll be heading back to this screen a few times to get Oboro Relics (Image via SEGA)

The Lantern Festival stage of Shinobi Art of Vengeance is a rare treat, in that you can get all of the Oboro Relics in one playthrough. These items can be traded in at the shop to unlock further purchase options, all bought with in-game gold. No microtransactions here! Here’s where you can find all of them through the Lantern Festival.

Oboro Relic #1: At the very end The Boat section , jump on top of the roof before leaving the screen. Treasure Box is hidden behind the tree. Can also screen transition from The Village side to walk to the box too.

At the very end , jump on top of the roof before leaving the screen. Treasure Box is hidden behind the tree. Can also screen transition from The Village side to walk to the box too. Oboro Relic #2: In The Tower section of The Village where you encounter the blue lantern you can hang from, clear the first group of enemies then jump/run up the wall to the right. Treasure Box has the Relic. You can see the Treasure Box near the large blue Lantern.

In section of where you encounter the blue lantern you can hang from, clear the first group of enemies then jump/run up the wall to the right. Treasure Box has the Relic. You can see the Treasure Box near the large blue Lantern. Oboro Relic #3: From the previous Oboro Relic go up and left beyond the Blue Lantern . Use the blue swirls to dash across the large gap, and use the platform/handhold to get to a pair of platforms. Defeat a few waves of enemies to claim the Relic.

From the previous go up and left beyond the . Use the blue swirls to dash across the large gap, and use the platform/handhold to get to a pair of platforms. Defeat a few waves of enemies to claim the Relic. Oboro Relic #4: In the area where you unlock Cannon Fist , there’s a treasure box beyond the Yokai Barrier (Green Wall) that you punch through.

In the area where you unlock , there’s a treasure box beyond the Yokai Barrier (Green Wall) that you punch through. Oboro Relic #5: Deep into the Rooftop section, you’ll encounter a group of archers on a high platform. Defeat them, and use the hand holds to drop down to a Treasure Box guarded by a shield soldier. Defeat him and claim the box.

Ankou Rift location

Come back with a few more ninja tools and challenge this maze in Shinobi (Image via SEGA)

The Ankou Rift location for Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Lantern Festival stage is in the final building of the Rooftop Section. You can enter this building anytime, but you need the Ninja Hooks to grapple to the top of this area.

Once inside, it’s a race against time to navigate a maze that involves both Yokai Barrier breakers. That’s right, don’t even attempt this challenge in Shinobi without both Cannon Fist and Sword Dive. You’ll want to be able to stop a Sword Dive mid-air and navigate quickly to complete this one. It’s far from the most difficult Ankou Rift. Your reward will be one of the ten Dark Katana fragments.

Shinobi Art of Vengeance is the latest action platformer from SEGA, and will release on August 29, 2025, on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. You can learn more about the game from our in-depth review.

