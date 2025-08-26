Shinobi Art of Vengeance: Chiyo Boss Guide

At the end of the grueling Submarine Base in Shinobi Art of Vengeance, the mysterious Chiyo, who has hounded your steps all this time waits for you. She’s powerful and deadly, but something’s definitely off about her. If you can free her, perhaps she’ll wind up being an ally in your fight against Lord Ruse. Defeating her will also unlock another Ninpo for you, but she won’t relinquish it for free.
As far as the bosses of Shinobi Art of Vengeance go, Chiyo is not one of the most difficult ones, but if you let her get out of hand, she’ll certainly make you regret it. She’s completely devout to Lord Ruse, and she’ll stop at nothing to see you defeated.
Tips to defeat Chiyo in Shinobi Art of Vengeance
Chiyo’s primary attacks
- Teleport: Chiyo teleports into the air, away from you. This usually sets up her kunai toss.
- Kunai Toss: Throws three Kunai in a wide arc, usually from the air.
- Windmill Shuriken: Throws a huge Windmill Shuriken that flies across the screen in a wave pattern.
- Shadow Clone Jutsu: Summons 2 copies of her to help her fight. They use variations on her special abilities.
- Dagger Strike: After a brief delay, uses a red-energy dagger strike in front of her.
(Clip begins at 45:44)
You can play pretty aggressively against Chiyo in Shinobi Art of Vengeance, since she’s about your body type. Her typical attack, Dagger Strike, is one you can dive kick and combo her out of. With fast enough juggling, you can repeatedly get two or perhaps three dive kick combos before she teleports out.
Teleport often leads to Kunai Toss, as well, so keep an eye out on that. Her purple glowing attack is Windmill Shuriken, so make sure you get behind or above her for this.
Early on she’ll use Shadow Clone Jutsu and force you to beat three of her at once. The attacks are similar, but the Kunai Toss is instead lines of kunai that target your location instead of an arc. Try to focus most of your hits on the real her, but do take care to deal with the copies, too.
When she’s under 50% hp, Chiyo’s attacks get more dangerous in Shinobi Art of Vengeance. Her Dagger Strike becomes a series of attacks, and her Shadow Clone Jutsu becomes four of her total, instead of three. In addition, the Windmill Shuriken now fires straight instead of a wave, but she’ll fire three or four of them back to back.
My strategy is to play hyper aggressive when it’s just her, doing everything I can to hit dive kicks and heavy combos to juggle, and short-hop dive kick her again. If she’s across the screen, throw a few Kunai, and then gap close to resume comboing.
If her clones are grouped up, just focus them all. It doesn’t appear to matter what order they’re beaten in, so just stay away of the constant Kunai and Windmill Shurikens, while comboing. Success in this fight will land you the Raijin Ninpo.
Shinobi Art of Vengeance is the latest action platformer from SEGA, and will release on August 29, 2025, on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. You can learn more about the game from our in-depth review.
