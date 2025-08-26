Shinobi Art of Vengeance: Submarine Base collectibles guide

Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Zone 3 includes the Fish Market, Neo City, and Submarine Base. While you can complete these in any order, I did Submarine Base last, and used the Sword Dive I found here on other, previous stages. This is a pretty lengthy stage, and while at first glance, it’s pretty vast and confusing, it’s also quite straightforward. You’ll be clearing one section of the map at a time before moving on to the next.

Ad

It’s also a stage I went back to an incredibly large number of times because I simply couldn’t find all the secrets. Some of it did require other ninja tools, and some I simply couldn’t puzzle out because I didn’t flip a switch somewhere. If you’re struggling with Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Submarine Base, here’s what you need to know.

How to unlock all important collectibles in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Submarine Base

3 Elite Squads

2 Secrets

5 Oboro Relics

1 Ankou Rift

Ad

Trending

It took three or four tries to get everything in this Shinobi stage, but it has been done! (Image via SEGA)

By the time you reach the Submarine Base in Shinobi Art of Vengeance, you will likely have almost every tool you need to reach all the collectibles. The only time you truly have to come back is when you have the Glider, for an Oboro Relic.. Everything else just requires you to pay attention to the areas that you’re going through, and flipping all the switches you come across.

Ad

Elite Squad locations in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Submarine Base

Watch out for the huge towers of flame throwing statues that spawn in the third Elite Squad! (Image via SEGA)

The first two Elite Squads are pretty easy to locate in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Submarine Base. The third requires you to come back with the glider, and finish an infuriating puzzle. It will get you the final Oboro Relic for this map, as well as the Shuriken Master amulet!

Ad

Elite Squad #1: While on the left path of B1 , you’ll have to clear a few puzzle rooms, culminating in a computer that you break. In that room, take the upper left path instead of backtracking, to find the first Elite Squad.

While on the left path of , you’ll have to clear a few puzzle rooms, culminating in a computer that you break. In that room, take the upper left path instead of backtracking, to find the first Elite Squad. Elite Squad #2: This one is very easy to find. When you unlock the upper right path in B2, backtrack here, and follow the path to the Elite Squad.

This one is very easy to find. When you unlock the upper right path in B2, backtrack here, and follow the path to the Elite Squad. Elite Squad #3: After picking up Oboro Relic #5, head left while taking care to avoid spikes and flamethrowers. Drop down, flip the switch and break the computer you find. Head back to the Flooded Sector, and take the upper left path. The Elite Squad is at the end.

Ad

Secrets locations and other useful unlocks

Some of these movement puzzles are just cruel (Image via SEGA)

The Executioner Amulet is easily one of the most frustrating secrets in Shinobi Art of Vengeance. When you have unlocked the path for Floor B1 on the right side, you’ll have to go through a series of deadly movement puzzles. You need to navigate more flamethrowers, moving lasers, and moving saw blades. It’s difficult, but it’s certainly clearable.

Ad

Kunai Finder Amulet: You can’t miss this. On the right path of B1 , you’ll find this shortly after entering the first room.

You can’t miss this. On the right path of , you’ll find this shortly after entering the first room. Max Kunai Boost: From Floor B3’s Save Point, go to the bottom right path, and navigate the grappling hook puzzle. The Max Kunai Boost is at the end.

From Save Point, go to the bottom right path, and navigate the grappling hook puzzle. The Max Kunai Boost is at the end. Sword Dive: From Floor B3 ’s Save Point, head to the bottom left path. After defeating a frustrating gauntlet of enemies with a moving laser, unlock the Sword Dive to your left.

From ’s Save Point, head to the bottom left path. After defeating a frustrating gauntlet of enemies with a moving laser, unlock the Sword Dive to your left. Executioner Amulet: For the Executioner Amulet, you need to head to Floor B1’s Save Point and take the lower right path. Keeping heading right until you see a room with moving flamethrowers. Use the bottom right path, which puts you in a room with moving saws and lasers. Wait until a saw is covering a laser and move through. Watch first, though because sometimes you’ll have to jump instead of run. Next is a series of moving lasers on a white wall, so climb slowly and carefully. Dash across when needed. You have one more room of saws/lasers to get through, and the final treasure is yours.

Ad

Oboro Relic locations in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Submarine Base

This Oboro Relic puzzle truly tests your ability to use ninja tools (Image via SEGA)

You can get most of the Oboro Relics in your first playthrough of the Submarine Base in Shinobi Art of Vengeance. However the final one requires an intense movement puzzle, and the ability to use the Glider. You not only have to have the Glider, but be very quick on the draw with it. Being able to glide, dash, and re-glide will be crucial.

Ad

Oboro Relic #1: Towards the very beginning of the stage, you’ll learn about pushing yellow energy cells into slots. When you do this for the first time, jump up to the platform above you and head right for a Treasure Box.

Towards the very beginning of the stage, you’ll learn about pushing yellow energy cells into slots. When you do this for the first time, jump up to the platform above you and head right for a Treasure Box. Oboro Relic #2: After heading down the first Elevator, drop down, pick up the Save Point, B1 , and drop down into the next chamber. Head left, and clear out the first pack of enemies. The Relic is right above you. Jump and run up the wall to the right, and double jump/air dash across to the left to pop open the Treasure Box.

After heading down the first Elevator, drop down, pick up the Save Point, , and drop down into the next chamber. Head left, and clear out the first pack of enemies. The Relic is right above you. Jump and run up the wall to the right, and double jump/air dash across to the left to pop open the Treasure Box. Oboro Relic #3: On Floor B2 , take the lower left path and grapple across to the other side. Get through the laser beam/explosive room, and then the flamethrower room that follows. Use the yellow platform in this room to reach the white wall on the ceiling, flip the switch, and then you can reach the Treasure Box in this room.

On , take the lower left path and grapple across to the other side. Get through the laser beam/explosive room, and then the flamethrower room that follows. Use the yellow platform in this room to reach the white wall on the ceiling, flip the switch, and then you can reach the Treasure Box in this room. Oboro Relic #4: On Floor B3 , head right from the Save Point, and get through the Water Rising section, until you reach the Flooded Sector Save Point . Head left, and flip the switch in this room. Now you can go to the platform to the right of the save point. You’ll have to navigate a room with a rotating laser. Jump to the middle quickly and use it as a barrier for the laser. Jump across and claim the relic.

On , head right from the Save Point, and get through the Water Rising section, until you reach the . Head left, and flip the switch in this room. Now you can go to the platform to the right of the save point. You’ll have to navigate a room with a rotating laser. Jump to the middle quickly and use it as a barrier for the laser. Jump across and claim the relic. Oboro Relic #5: From Floor B3, climb up the wall and jump to get into the right path from the Save Point. This will require you to complete a trio of incredibly challenging movement puzzles. One requires the Glider for the first puzzle; avoid the fire and scale to the ceiling. The second are moving platforms and moving flamethrowers. At the end you have to glide down, air dash, and re-glide to catch a wind current to get to the Sword Dive. There’s one more jumping puzzle left, filled with rotating blades. The treasure is at the end.

Ad

Ankou Rift location in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Submarine Base

Ad

(Clip begins at 5:30)

When you have Sword Dive in Shinobi Art of Vengeance, you can come back to Floor B3’s Save Point and take the upper left path. Sword Dive through the floor, and you’ll need to navigate a moving platform puzzle. Ride the platforms down lower, while avoiding the lasers, until you get to the very end. You’ll have to wall jump up the left side, where the Grim Reaper awaits.

Ad

This Ankou Rift is very much a race against time. Fire is quickly rising up from the floor, so you have to make split-second decisions as you wall jump, while also avoiding spikes at the top of some platforms. There’s no mid-way point, so you just have to get it all done in one shot.

Shinobi Art of Vengeance is the latest action platformer from SEGA, and will release on August 29, 2025, on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. You can learn more about the game from our in-depth review.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.