Shinobi Art of Vengeance: Neo City collectibles guide

As you progress through Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Neo City, you’ll find it’s split into a few districts. It’s arguably the most flexible map in the game, because while you do need to find a series of children (which are pretty easy to locate in general), you can go whichever route you want to at the start. Unlike stages like Lantern Festival and Oboro Village, which are very straightforward, Neo City is quite different.

If you’re looking to find the various collectibles in Shinobi Art of Vengeance's Neo City, such as Elite Squads, Oboro Relics, the Ankou Rift, and any Secrets, we’ve got you covered. I had to make a few trips back to this zone, but no more than usual.

How to unlock all important collectibles in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Neo City

3 Elite Squads

2 Secrets

5 Oboro Relics

1 Ankou Rift

Neo City is the first genuinely frustrating stage to collect everything in (Image via SEGA)

In Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Neo City, you will unlock one of the most important ninja tools, the Ninja Hook. It will serve as a grapple point throughout the rest of the game. You’ll recognize the symbol as a weird blue symbol floating in the air. You will return to this city once you have the Glider as well. Some of the things in my return trips I simply didn’t find previously, but don’t worry, we’ll cover everything.

Elite Squad locations in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Neo City

From this location you can reach Elite Squad #2, an Oboro Relic, and the Ankou Rift (Image via SEGA)

The first Elite Squad of Shinobi Art of Vengeance's Neo City is easy enough to get to, but the other two require a bit more work. For example, Elite Squad #2 requires you to have both the Ninja Hook, and the Glider, so you can raise yourself up on the wind currents. It will take some time to get these, but it’s worth it to unlock Demolitions Expert.

Elite Squad #1: To get the first Elite Squad, while at the Shop for this stage, slide down the wire, and double jump at the end. There’s a path above the path you normally travel you can jump onto.

To get the first Elite Squad, while at the for this stage, slide down the wire, and double jump at the end. There’s a path above the path you normally travel you can jump onto. Elite Squad #2: From the West District Save Point, use the Grapple Points and head West. Clear a path through the platforms, and use the wind to float up to the right side. Flip the switch on this side, and get back to the wind, and float to the left side, when the electricity clears. Use the wind currents/grapples further in this section to reach another switch. Drop down to fight this Elite Squad. Before you drop down, you can find Oboro Relic #4 nearby.

From the Save Point, use the Grapple Points and head West. Clear a path through the platforms, and use the wind to float up to the right side. Flip the switch on this side, and get back to the wind, and float to the left side, when the electricity clears. Use the wind currents/grapples further in this section to reach another switch. Drop down to fight this Elite Squad. Before you drop down, you can find Oboro Relic #4 nearby. Elite Squad #3: From the East District Save Point, roll to the right, slide down the wire, and drop onto the air dash icon. Take the next air dash icon to the right, and climb up the white wall. Slide down the wire, but jump onto the air dash icon, so you can get to the next white wall to climb. Use the next two air dash icons to get to the next white wall and climb once more. When on the roof, jump, use the grapple points to climb the scaffold until you find the Elite Squad.

Secrets locations and other useful unlocks

The secrets that count for this Shinobi Art of Vengeance stage are the Max Health Boost and the Blue Blur Outfit. The Hostages are easy to find in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Neo City, but I’ve included them, just in case. You can’t miss the Ninja Hook, but as it’s an important unlock, I’ve included it.

After you clear the last Elite Squad in Shinobi Art of Vengeance, you can head right with the grapple point to get the Blue Blur costume (Image via SEGA)

Hostage #1: These can be in any order, but I found the first one on the west side of the map. After you reach the West District Save Point, double jump/air dash to the right, and scale the climbable wall to find the first Hostage.

These can be in any order, but I found the first one on the west side of the map. After you reach the Save Point, double jump/air dash to the right, and scale the climbable wall to find the first Hostage. Hostage #2: In the East section, you’re going to have to go around a long route to get to this Hostage, but they’re found on the Rooftops. You’ll have to bypass a Sword Dive barrier, see screenshot above.

In the East section, you’re going to have to go around a long route to get to this Hostage, but they’re found on the Rooftops. You’ll have to bypass a Sword Dive barrier, see screenshot above. Hostage #3: The final hostage for me was found on the route leading down from the start of the stage. After clearing the “Maze” where you have to shut off the switches to remove electrical lines, climb up the far west wall and jump down into the next area. The Hostage awaits.

The final hostage for me was found on the route leading down from the start of the stage. After clearing the “Maze” where you have to shut off the switches to remove electrical lines, climb up the far west wall and jump down into the next area. The Hostage awaits. Bomb Ninpo: Slide down the nearby Grapple after the Oboro Relic #5 to go into a building with a Treasure Box.

Slide down the nearby Grapple after the Oboro Relic #5 to go into a building with a Treasure Box. Ninja Hook: Your reward for finding all three Hostages.

Your reward for finding all three Hostages. Max Health Boost (Req. Sword Dive/Ninja Hook): From South District Save Point, follow the path down and right until you get to the shield enemy. Head up and right from there, and break through the floor with Sword Dive. Follow the path down and left, avoiding the electric lines. Flip the switch after going up, and break the Treasure Box. The Switch will unlock the other secret in this area. Head back to where you Sword Dove to get an Oboro Relic.

From Save Point, follow the path down and right until you get to the shield enemy. Head up and right from there, and break through the floor with Sword Dive. Follow the path down and left, avoiding the electric lines. Flip the switch after going up, and break the Treasure Box. The Switch will unlock the other secret in this area. Head back to where you Sword Dove to get an Oboro Relic. Blue Blur Outfit: From the Elite Squad #3, double jump off the side and use the air dash to get to the next area. Drop down, roll through the small crevice to get the outfit.

Oboro Relic locations in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Neo City

Instead of heading right towards the Elite Squad, you can head left over the rooftops, when you have Sword Dive, to get an Oboro Relic (Image via SEGA)

Several of the Oboro Relics in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Neo City can be picked up on the first try, but to get them all, you’ll need the Ninja Hooks (unlocked in this stage), and Sword Dive. You pick up Sword Dive in the Submarine Base, so once you’ve done that, come back with it.

Oboro Relic #1: From East District , roll through the crevice, and instead of heading to the right, drop down. You’ll need Ninja Hooks and decent double jump/air dashes to get up to the relic.

From , roll through the crevice, and instead of heading to the right, drop down. You’ll need Ninja Hooks and decent double jump/air dashes to get up to the relic. Oboro Relic #2: Before heading to Elite Squad #3 (from the rooftop where you grapple), double jump to the left instead. Get past the archer and purple glowing samurai, go up, and jump to the scaffold on the left. Jump to the next rooftop, then the next scaffold. The building to your left has a barrier you can Sword Dive through.

Before heading to (from the rooftop where you grapple), double jump to the left instead. Get past the archer and purple glowing samurai, go up, and jump to the scaffold on the left. Jump to the next rooftop, then the next scaffold. The building to your left has a barrier you can Sword Dive through. Oboro Relic #3: After getting the Max Health secret, head back to the right side of the secret area, where you used Sword Dive. It’s to your immediate left.

After getting the Max Health secret, head back to the right side of the secret area, where you used Sword Dive. It’s to your immediate left. Oboro Relic #4: On the West side, while unlocking Elite Squad #2 , you can find this Relic. After you clear the final electric switch, you can backtrack to the second wind current, drop down, and you’ll find another small path on the right side. Defeat the enemy here and open the Treasure Box.

On the West side, while unlocking , you can find this Relic. After you clear the final electric switch, you can backtrack to the second wind current, drop down, and you’ll find another small path on the right side. Defeat the enemy here and open the Treasure Box. Oboro Relic #5: You’ll find the first Oboro Relic on the East Route. Just past the shop, jump up the nearby platforms to find a Treasure Box.

Ankou Rift location in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Neo City

(Clip begins at 13:06)

In the same area where you fight Elite Squad #2 in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Neo City, you can find the Ankou Rift. Run to the right, jump up the wall, run up it, and then double jump/air dash to get to the platform high on the left side. You’ll find the portal there.

This Ankou Rift challenge tests how good you are at using both air dashes, and the grapple hook points. It’s pure, precision movement. There are platforms that fall immediately too, so you really have to be on the ball. Thankfully this one has a mid-way point. If you have Water Ninpo, don’t be afraid to use it to restore your health.

Shinobi Art of Vengeance is the latest action platformer from SEGA, and will release on August 29, 2025, on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. You can learn more about the game from our in-depth review.

