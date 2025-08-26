Shinobi Art of Vengeance: Oboro Village collectibles guide

Oboro Village might be the first stage of Shinobi Art of Vengeance, but it has to be the stage I returned to the most. Some of it was that I lacked the ninja tools to unlock certain things, and others I just didn’t find until a return trip deeper into the game. Either way, we’ve 100%ed this stage, and know where everything is.

That said, you’re going to need the Sword Dive and Cannon Punch, as well as the Ninja Hooks before you complete this stage. Oboro Village is a solid start to the game, where nothing is too challenging, but gives you a great idea of what to expect in Shinobi Art of Vengeance.

How to unlock all important collectibles in Oboro Village in Shinobi Art of Vengeance

2 Elite Squads

2 Secrets

5 Oboro Relics

1 Ankou Rift

If you want to 100% this map, it'll take a few runs through it (Image via SEGA)

Interestingly enough, you can come back to Oboro Village as soon as you complete the Lantern Festival in Shinobi Art of Vengeance, but you can also wait until you have the Ninja Hooks and Ninja Claws if you want. Both will be needed to reach certain items in this stage.

Elite Squad locations in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Oboro Village

An Elite Squad over a spike pit? Won't be the last time we see something this dangerous (Image via SEGA)

This is the only stage of Shinobi Art of Vengeance that only features two Elite Squads, but you do unlock a potentially useful ability for it: Kunai Killer. It’s an enhanced version of the Kunai Burst Ninpo. Now it throws even more Kunai, in a circular burst around you.

Elite Squad #1: The first Elite Squad requires the Cannon Punch, so come back after the Lantern Festival. Teleport to the Antechamber Save Point and take the upper left path that you have to punch through. This Elite Squad is on platforms over spikes, so you can knock several of them down there to die instantly.

The first Elite Squad requires the Cannon Punch, so come back after the Lantern Festival. Teleport to the and take the upper left path that you have to punch through. This Elite Squad is on platforms over spikes, so you can knock several of them down there to die instantly. Elite Squad #2: The second Elite Squad requires the Ninja Hook and Ninja Claws. You may have found this area earlier. It’s the left path from the Collapsed Bridge and leads down. Take the bottom route instead of going left in this secret area, and navigate through the challenging jumping puzzle. At the end, there’s an Elite Squad icon over a spike pit. You need to use the grapple to get across to defeat the Sniper, and anyone who spawns on the other side.

Secret locations and other useful unlocks

This spike maze was absolutely infuriating (Image via SEGA)

There are only really two important secrets in this stage, but you won’t get the Kunai Burst Ninpo until much later in the game. You need at least Ninja Claws, but the Glider can help. You absolutely need perfect movement. Being able to air dash in short spaces, running just a little bit up a wall and jumping off, all sorts of tricky movement. It’s doable, but it certainly takes some trial and effort.

Max Kunai Boost: This is the first of many Max Kunai Boosts you’ll find in the game. This also requires the Sword Dive. From the Attack Save Point, head right, to the area you can dive through. Break the Treasure Box to the Max Kunai Boost.

This is the first of many Max Kunai Boosts you’ll find in the game. This also requires the Sword Dive. From the Attack Save Point, head right, to the area you can dive through. Break the Treasure Box to the Max Kunai Boost. Kunai Burst Ninpo: You know that path to the left of the Attic Save Point that has the huge green spikes? Come back and tackle that with Ninja Claws (Glider can make some of it easier). This requires perfect platforming. At the end of the path will be this powerful ninpo.

Oboro Relic locations in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Oboro Village

This path in the Antechamber leads to an easy Oboro Relic (Image via SEGA)

You’ll probably pick up 2-3 of these Oboro Relics in your first foray into Oboro Village in Shinobi Art of Vengeance, but the later ones require ninja tools like the Cannon Punch or Sword Dive.

Oboro Relic #1: Once you have Sword Dive, come back to the Village Ruins Save Point. Head left, back to the green wall and Sword Dive down to get the Oboro Relic.

Once you have Sword Dive, come back to the Save Point. Head left, back to the green wall and Sword Dive down to get the Oboro Relic. Oboro Relic #2: In the main room of the Antechamber section (room with three rings, and a gate that unlocks), take the bottom right exit, the one that leads you down. You will need to defeat a few ninja, but then you can claim the Oboro Relic from the Treasure Box.

In the main room of the section (room with three rings, and a gate that unlocks), take the bottom right exit, the one that leads you down. You will need to defeat a few ninja, but then you can claim the Oboro Relic from the Treasure Box. Oboro Relic #3: Once you’ve completed the Ankou Rift for this stage, take the upper left path out. You’ll see a few Treasure Boxes, and one contains an Oboro Relic.

Once you’ve completed the Ankou Rift for this stage, take the upper left path out. You’ll see a few Treasure Boxes, and one contains an Oboro Relic. Oboro Relic #4: You’ll find this Relic towards the end of the stage. It’s found beyond Collapsed Bridge Save Point. Head through the stage as normal, until you get to the large room that leads to the right. Defeat the waves of enemies that spawn, and head to the left part of this huge room. Drop down along the left wall and you’ll find a Treasure Box. If you can’t find it, head left from the Shop.

You’ll find this Relic towards the end of the stage. It’s found beyond Save Point. Head through the stage as normal, until you get to the large room that leads to the right. Defeat the waves of enemies that spawn, and head to the left part of this huge room. Drop down along the left wall and you’ll find a Treasure Box. If you can’t find it, head left from the Shop. Oboro Relic #5: Can’t miss this one; it’s along the pathway immediately on the way to the last shop. It’s directly after Oboro Relic #4.

Ankou Rift location in Oboro Village

(Clip begins at 12:41)

The Ankou Rift for Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Oboro Village is found down from the Attic Save Point. Right after you get the Max Kunai Boost, you can drop down to the lower half of the room. From the left-side gold ring handhold, drop down and Sword Dive.

This one tests your knowledge of double jump/air dash, forward rolls, and walking while crawling. You have to make some incredibly tight jumps, and dangerous rolls under spikes, but it’s worth doing for one of the Dark Katana pieces.

Shinobi Art of Vengeance is the latest action platformer from SEGA, and will release on August 29, 2025, on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. You can learn more about the game from our in-depth review.

