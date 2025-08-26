Shinobi Art of Vengeance: Tenval's Heart boss guide

Before you can tackle Lord Ruse in Shinobi Art of Vengeance, you need to defeat Tenval’s Heart. Tenval’s Heart is the boss of The Kaiju, waiting for you in the deepest depths of the gigantic monster. Tenval is a soldier fused into the heart of The Kaiju, and, similarly to the Arachno Tank it will periodically protect itself with a yokai barrier/shield.
This is certainly a tricky boss, but not for the reasons you might think. It never moves, and has to use summons and the environment itself to fight you for the most part. Tenval’s Heart is not a foe you can take for granted in Shinobi Art of Vengeance. However, success will grant you a powerful amulet, Berserker’s Amulet.
Tips to defeat Tenval’s Heart in Shinobi Art of Vengeance
Tenval’s Attacks
- Summoning Jutsu: Can and will summon a variety of familiar enemies to fight you and distract you from attacking him.
- Yokai Barrier: Periodically protects himself with an invincibility barrier. Cannon Punch it down to proceed with the violence.
- Fountains of Acid: The glowing pits on the ground occasionally burst forth with acidic columns.
Tenval’s Heart in Shinobi Art of Vengeance is an interesting, but punishing boss. He will consistently summon enemies to fight you. The longer the fight goes on, the more powerful they get. Towards the end of the fight, the Summoning Jutsu summons the powerful Shadow Ogres, and Shadowy Ghost Samurai, but things start off simple with shuriken-throwing ninja.
This is what makes the fight so hard. You have to juggle dealing with these foes, while also moving across the screen to damage Tenval’s Heart in Shinobi Art of Vengeance. Occasionally it will throw up another Yokai Barrier, so you have to break that down too. When you get to around 60% or so health, the boss starts making those columns of acid actually sprout with Fountains of Acid.
If it’s a weak enemy, I tend to try and ignore it, and just dive kick/heavy combos, and grounded heavy combos on Tenval’s Heart. Just push as much damage as you can, until the enemies start pouring in. Then, deal with them, or at least the most dangerous ones, and resume hitting the boss.
When he’s down to around 1% health, you can Execute him, as well. While this boss doesn’t sound difficult, if you can’t quickly deal with the enemies he summons, they will just keep showing up. It doesn’t appear that there’s any limit to how many he can put on screen at once. It’s all about how much you can handle at once, and how quickly you can get back to the boss to pummel him. Once this foe has been bested, it’s time to assault Lord Ruse’s castle personally.
Shinobi Art of Vengeance is the latest action platformer from SEGA, and will release on August 29, 2025, on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. You can learn more about the game from our in-depth review.
