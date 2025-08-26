Shinobi Art of Vengeance: The Kaiju collectibles guide

After clearing Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Desert, Mad Train, and ENE Corp Laboratory stages, The Kaiju awaits. Instead of fighting the gigantic beast, you go inside of him, and start rummaging around. A mysterious foe awaits at the heart of the beast, but it won’t be easy to get there. This is a stage that will undoubtedly test your ability to move, and make the most precise jumps, air dashes, and glider motions. Spikes and platforms that smash into the ground are everywhere.

While there are fewer secrets to unlock in this stage, one of them is a Max Health Boost, so that makes it worth going out of your way for. The best part of The Kaiju in Shinobi Art of Vengeance, is if you went out of your way to get the other Dark Katana fragments, you get your brand-new sword here; that is, if you survive.

How to unlock all important collectibles in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s The Kaiju

3 Elite Squads

1 Secret

5 Oboro Relics

1 Ankou Rift

It's a long fall if you want to get to the end of this stage in Shinobi (Image via SEGA)

The Kaiju did admittedly take me two tries to get everything in Shinobi Art of Vengeance. The Max Health Boost was the only thing I absolutely did not find the first time. Everything else is perfectly accessible, provided you’re an expert at moving around. You really have to stay on your toes in this stage, otherwise you’ll get smushed or stabbed.

Elite Squad locations in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s The Kaiju

It's a short crawl through these spikes to get to an Elite Squad (Image via SEGA)

The first Elite Squad in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s The Kaiju stage might be one of the most frustrating in the game. If you game over at it, you will have to go all the way back through the glider puzzle, drop down, and crawl your way back to it.

It’s infuriating, but with careful play, and use of Water Ninpo, you can do it. Your reward for this stage is Rage Channeler, which increases the speed at which the Rage Gauge fills, but makes you take more damage. Is it worth it? Depends on how good you are at avoiding hits in Shinobi Art of Vengeance.

Elite Squad #1: From the Lungs Save Point, navigate through the glider/smashing pillar puzzle, and drop down. Head left, drop down again, then right, and take another drop. When faced between left and right, go left, crawling under the spikes. On the other side is the Elite Squad.

From the Save Point, navigate through the glider/smashing pillar puzzle, and drop down. Head left, drop down again, then right, and take another drop. When faced between left and right, go left, crawling under the spikes. On the other side is the Elite Squad. Elite Squad #2: Immediately to your left from the Oboro Relic #5 in the Second Stomach is the next Elite Squad. It’s incredibly easy to find if you just explore the second stomach completely. The twin Shadow Ogres you fight here however, can be infuriating.

Immediately to your left from the in the is the next Elite Squad. It’s incredibly easy to find if you just explore the second stomach completely. The twin Shadow Ogres you fight here however, can be infuriating. Elite Squad #3: From the Second Stomach Save Point, head left, beyond where you were going towards Oboro Relic #5. Instead of heading all the way left, take the passage down at the very beginning on the bottom. You’ll see a white wall on the path down. Head down this way. Follow the path down, into an area with stomach acid on the ground. On the way down you’ll break one of the puss nodules you need to progress in the stage. Instead of going back up, head further down. Just beyond the green puss nodule is the Elite squad.

Secret locations and other useful unlocks in The Kaiju stage of Shinobi Art of Vengeance

This final jumping puzzle in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s The Kaiju stage was inhuman. The first section’s hard enough, making perfect, tight jumps. When you get to the top of this area, you’ll see two sets of three pillars that smash down alternatively, and a Grapple Point in the middle.

You’ll need to jump and glide back and forth to get between these. It takes time, and patience. On the way down you’ll have to glide to a pair of Grapple Points, that finally take you to the prize.

Max Health Boost: You’ll find this in the Upper Cavity. From that save point, take the first two closing platforms, then to the next platform. Double jump to the left, and use the Grapple Point to land on the next platform. You have to survive an intense movement puzzle with smashing pillars, and very tight jumps. When you get to the end, you’ll be rewarded with more health.

Oboro Relic locations in The Kaiju stage of Shinobi Art of Vengeance

There are some wild movement puzzles if you want all the Oboro Relics (Image via SEGA)

The Oboro Relics aren’t too bad in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s The Kaiju stage, but a few of them are locked behind some sort of intense movement puzzles. They’re all more or less off the beaten path, but if you’re trying to unlock the optional boss, you may need these to purchase a Lab Key, if you haven’t already..

Oboro Relic #1: From the Cavity Save Point, glide down until you get to the Airway Entrance Save Point. From there head left, and use the Air Current to get to the right side. Navigate the collapsing platforms, and watch out for the smashing pillar on the right side just after the third platform. Use the grapple point and glide down to the Treasure Box.

From the Save Point, glide down until you get to the Save Point. From there head left, and use the Air Current to get to the right side. Navigate the collapsing platforms, and watch out for the smashing pillar on the right side just after the third platform. Use the grapple point and glide down to the Treasure Box. Oboro Relic #2: From the Throat Save Point, Double Jump and glide to the right, and use the Grapple as soon as you can. Jump up the white all, and you’ll need to go through a painful movement puzzle. Lots of running up walls just the right amount and dashing between spiked areas. After you hit the grapple point, you’re almost there; drop down and claim the relic.

From the Save Point, Double Jump and glide to the right, and use the Grapple as soon as you can. Jump up the white all, and you’ll need to go through a painful movement puzzle. Lots of running up walls just the right amount and dashing between spiked areas. After you hit the grapple point, you’re almost there; drop down and claim the relic. Oboro Relic #3: After clearing Elite Squad #1 , start heading right again, using the grapple. Keep going until you see a wind gust. Use the Glide to go up, holding close to the left side. I recommend dropping down, gliding, and when you get close to the spikes on the ground, jump and air dash.

After clearing , start heading right again, using the grapple. Keep going until you see a wind gust. Use the Glide to go up, holding close to the left side. I recommend dropping down, gliding, and when you get close to the spikes on the ground, jump and air dash. Oboro Relic #4: From the Stomachs Save Point, head left, and use Cannon Punch to get through the barrier. Head left/down, using the air dash point, and immediately start gliding on the Air Current. Navigate towards the left side, and when you get to the top, glide right. You may have to glide/re-glide a few times to get to the point where you can dash into the Treasure Box room.

From the Save Point, head left, and use Cannon Punch to get through the barrier. Head left/down, using the air dash point, and immediately start gliding on the Air Current. Navigate towards the left side, and when you get to the top, glide right. You may have to glide/re-glide a few times to get to the point where you can dash into the Treasure Box room. Oboro Relic #5: When you get to the Second Stomach Save Point, using the Air Dash Point and navigate across the platforms that close. Use the grapple points to get higher in the room, and use the white ceiling to climb across to the next section. Drop down into the next room and head right. You’ll see a spiked wall, but an empty spot at the top. Double jump and dash in to get the Treasure Box.

Ankou Rift location in The Kaiju stage

(Clip begins at 1:00:36)

When you get past the puzzle blocking you from going beyond the Second Stomach, you drift down into a huge cavernous room. Get to the right side and use the white wall to scale up. Jump onto the first, then second closing platform, and double jump. Glide all the way to the left and you should land right on the Ankou Rift area.

While the Mad Train featured one of the hardest Ankou Rift puzzles in all of Shinobi Art of Vengeance, this is the ultimate puzzle. It combines every single thing you’ve had to do in the game so far, particularly in Ankou Rifts.

From tiny platforms, moving spikey balls, tight air dashing through tiny spaces, moving platforms, and a chase at the end for good measure, it’s truly brutal. It even has an enemy gauntlet at the very end. It is the ultimate test of your movement abilities in Shinobi Art of Vengeance. At the end, if this is your tenth shard, you get your Dark Katana.

Shinobi Art of Vengeance is the latest action platformer from SEGA, and will release on August 29, 2025, on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. You can learn more about the game from our in-depth review.

