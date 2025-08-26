Shinobi Art of Vengeance: The Mountain collectibles guide

Shinobi Art of Vengeance is divided into zones, and zone two features Lantern Festival and The Mountain. You can challenge these in any order, but I prefer to tackle this after the Lantern Festival. Lantern Festival features the incredibly important Cannon Punch skill, which can be used in many stages to unlock secrets, Oboro Relics, and other useful features.

Unfortunately, you cannot 100% The Mountain in Shinobi Art of Vengeance on the first try. You’ll have to come back with the Ninja Hook tools at the very least, which is your grappling hook tool. However, if you’re stumped on something, here’s where to find everything in The Mountain stage.

How to unlock all important collectibles in The Mountain stage of Shinobi Art of Vengeance

Collectible targets

3 Elite Squads

2 Secrets

5 Oboro Relics

1 Ankou Rift

This stage took two trips, and a lot of deaths to spikes/lasers, but we got through it (Image via SEGA)

I unlocked the majority of The Mountain content in the first run through in Shinobi Art of Vengeance, but you’ll definitely have to come back at least one more time. It really depends on when you choose to make your return. Below is a list of every important unlock you can get in this stage.

How to find all Elite Squads in The Mountain stage of Shinobi Art of Vengeance

If only more Elite Squad sections let you knock enemies into pits or onto spikes (Image via SEGA)

The Elite Squad reward in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s The Mountain stage is a Lab Key, one of the six you’ll need to unlock another secret of the game. I managed to get all three Elite Squads in the first playthrough, meaning they were pretty easy to locate. Here’s how to find them.

Elite Squad #1: You can’t miss the first Elite Squad. You can skip it, but it’s right on the path. Once you reach the Waterfalls Save Point, it’s right next to that.

You can’t miss the first Elite Squad. You can skip it, but it’s right on the path. Once you reach the Save Point, it’s right next to that. Elite Squad #2: When you get to the Foundry Save Point, instead of heading right to the brutal movement gauntlet, go left. Double jump/air dash to reach the white climbable wall, make your way up, head left and flip the switch. Head down into the next area to find the Elite Squad.

When you get to the Save Point, instead of heading right to the brutal movement gauntlet, go left. Double jump/air dash to reach the white climbable wall, make your way up, head left and flip the switch. Head down into the next area to find the Elite Squad. Elite Squad #3: From the Excavation Site Shop, drop down and head right through the purple portion of the map. Climb the walls with Ninja Claws and you’ll see the final Elite Squad on the left.

All Secrets and noteworthy unlockables in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s The Mountain stage

Don't forget to come back and get Ninpo Master! It makes Ninpo Cells charge faster (Image via SEGA)

Ninja Claws: After defeating the first Stomper Bot in the Foundry section of the stage, head to the right to grab Ninja Claws. They let you climb up and down the white walls, making it invaluable.

After defeating the first in the section of the stage, head to the right to grab Ninja Claws. They let you climb up and down the white walls, making it invaluable. Wind Sculptor Ninpo (Requires Ninja Claws/Hooks): From the Elevator Save Point, head back up and to the chamber where the miniboss was. Head up and right, to reach the purple part of the map. Climb the white walls that lead up, use the Ninja Hooks to grapple up to a white wall. Avoid the bots and spinning blades, and keep going up.

From the Elevator Save Point, head back up and to the chamber where the miniboss was. Head up and right, to reach the purple part of the map. Climb the white walls that lead up, use the Ninja Hooks to grapple up to a white wall. Avoid the bots and spinning blades, and keep going up. Ninpo Master Amulet (Requires Ninja Claws/Sword Dive): From the Secret Factory Save Point, use the Ninja Claws to climb the wall to the right, and drop down into the next area. Drop down again and get past the two lasers. Drop down, flip the switch to escape later, and then Sword Dive down to land on a platform. Get to the middle section, jump up twice, and flip the first switch. That clears the lasers on the left, so jump to the left section, wall jump up the column and flip the next switch. That clears the lasers on the right, so get to the right column, and flip that switch on the right platform. Then head up, flip the next switch, and Sword Dive through the floor. This clears the lasers at the very bottom, so get down there, and flip the switch. This opens the door to the left, so head through and claim the Amulet.

How to find all Oboro Relics in The Mountain stage of Shinobi Art of Vengeance

The first/last Oboro Relic was tricky to get unless you spot the white wall you can dash to (Image via SEGA)

If you backtrack, all five Oboro Relics in The Mountain stage of Shinobi Art of Vengeance can be picked up in the first playthrough. I picked up the other one on a return trip much later into the game however.

Oboro Relic #1: After you get the Ninja Claws, return to the Waterfall section of the map. Instead of heading right into the Secret Factory , go up. You’ll need Ninja Claws to climb up, then head right into the Mountain Peak area. From the Save Point, head right until you see the white wall. Use it to air dash/double jump to the next section, and climb up the next white wall. Slide down the ramp and air dash to get to the next white wall. Climb the white wall down, left, and up, to air dash into a little alcove with the final/first Oboro Relic.

After you get the Ninja Claws, return to the section of the map. Instead of heading right into the , go up. You’ll need Ninja Claws to climb up, then head right into the area. From the Save Point, head right until you see the white wall. Use it to air dash/double jump to the next section, and climb up the next white wall. Slide down the ramp and air dash to get to the next white wall. Climb the white wall down, left, and up, to air dash into a little alcove with the final/first Oboro Relic. Oboro Relic #2: At the top of the Waterfall section you’ll see a purple section of map to your left. Jump to the top of that building and take out the enemies you find. Drop down the left side, and use the gold handholds to jump and airdash inside.

At the top of the section you’ll see a purple section of map to your left. Jump to the top of that building and take out the enemies you find. Drop down the left side, and use the gold handholds to jump and airdash inside. Oboro Relic #3: At the end of the Junkyard , you’ll be chased by spinning red blades. After the second one, come back and head to the far left. You’ll be able to see it when you first drop down into the second hallway.

At the end of the , you’ll be chased by spinning red blades. After the second one, come back and head to the far left. You’ll be able to see it when you first drop down into the second hallway. Oboro Relic #4: After the double Stomper Bot mini-boss , head left, past the now-unlocked door. Head up the elevator and jump across to the left. There are a few enemies to kill, then a Treasure Box with the Oboro Relic.

After the , head left, past the now-unlocked door. Head up the elevator and jump across to the left. There are a few enemies to kill, then a Treasure Box with the Oboro Relic. Oboro Relic #5: While in the Excavation Site you’ll see a shop to the right, and route that goes up if you have Ninja Claws. Head up, using the white walls to ascend. Head down at the end of this path to break open the Treasure Box.

How to find Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s Ankou Rift in The Mountain

Come back with grappling hooks and you can do one of the most frustrating movement puzzles as a treat (Image via SEGA)

Once you have the Ninja Claws and Ninja Hook in Shinobi Art of Vengeance, head into the Mountain Peak, get the final Oboro Relic seen above, and climb back up the white wall that led you to it. Slide down the next ramp and air dash/double jump to get to a white wall leading up.

Get to the top and head left, where you’ll see a ceiling with a white wall. Use it to get up to the next platform after defeating all the enemies that spawn. Be careful of the enemies that generates lightning, he’s got a lot of dangerous AOE to deal with. Once that’s done, use the upper platform to reach the white wall on the left, and climb again.

This looks easy, right? Sadly, they're moving! (Image via SEGA)

Double jump to the ceiling white wall to continue the trek towards the Ankou Rift in Shinobi Art of Vengeance’s The Mountain stage. Drop and air dash to the next platform, slide down the ramp, and once again air dash to a white wall. You’ll see some square blocks to stand on. Get on one, and use the Ninja Hook to grapple to another grapple point in the upper left. The Ankou Rift waits up here.

This was easily one of the most frustrating Ankou Rifts in Shinobi. It requires mastery of the Ninja Claws to manage a series of moving platforms. There are lasers to avoid, and you don’t want to get too low to the ground. Perfect air dashes, double jumps and Ninja Claw use is key. I almost wish I had waited for the glider to do this, but it’s not necessary.

Shinobi Art of Vengeance is the latest action platformer from SEGA, and will release on August 29, 2025, on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. You can learn more about the game from our in-depth review.

