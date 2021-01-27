Shirou vs Snowelle: Who is the better unreleased Free Fire character?

Free Fire usually brings in many new updates and features periodically in the game. Before implementing the full update, developers offer players the opportunity to test some of its Advanced Server features.

The Advanced Server hosts a lot of new features and characters. Shirou is one of the new characters released in the OB26 update. But Snowelle, previously introduced in the OB25 update, never made its way into the game.

This article compares two unreleased characters Shirou and Snowelle, ability to see who will be better to play with.

Assessing the abilities of Shirou and Snowelle in Free Fire

Shirou's ability - Damage Delivery

Shirou in the Advance Server of Free Fire (Image via Desi Gamers/YouTube)

As per his in-game description, Shirou is the fastest delivery guy around. He has a passive ability called Damage Delivered.

When an enemy hits the player within a 50m radius, the attacker is marked for three seconds at the base level. This mark is only visible to the player using Shirou. The first shot on the marked opponent has a 10% additional armor penetration. The ability has a cooldown period of 60 seconds.

When an enemy gets marked for eight seconds when it shoots the player in a 100m radius at the maximum level, the first shot on the marked opponent has 100% additional armor penetration. The cooldown is of 10 seconds.

Snowelle's ability - Nano Nerves

Snowelle character in Garena Free Fire OB25 update

As her description in Free Fire OB25 update read, Snowelle is a nanotech engineer who has a passive Nano Nerves.

For five seconds, when enemies hit Snowelle, the attacker will be unable to use active skills and convert EP to HP. However, her ability has a cooldown of 30 seconds.

At her maximum potential at level 6, within 5s of being hit by Snowelle, enemies cannot use active skills and cannot convert EP into HP. The cooldown is 30 seconds.

Comparison: Who is better?

Both characters are powerful and can aid players in different situations on the battleground.

Snowelle seems to be more powerful as she can counter moves by other characters like DJ Alok, K, and Chrono. However, Shirou will be a better choice given the practicality and versatility of use, offering beneficial abilities to Free Fire players.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.